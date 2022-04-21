And anyone who has had their head turned by an unexpected “thump-thump-thump” sound when walking past an outdoor tennis court has seen the sport in action.
Janesville’s Orestes Baez, regional president of Adams Publishing in Southern Wisconsin (publishers of The Gazette), is one of the sport’s top ambassadors—as well as a talented, accomplished player.
Baez will compete among almost 3,000 of the world’s top amateur and professional pickleball players, starting Saturday and running through April 30, in the 2022 Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several racquet sports. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a hard plastic ball that looks much like a Wiffleball, with 26 to 40 perforations.
The court size is similar to badminton, using a net similar to tennis and paddles similar to those used in table tennis. Often, recreational players adapt existing tennis courts for use as pickleball courts.
Baez is a veteran of the racquet sports world, with more than 235 career doubles championships in tennis and a dozen podium appearances in pickleball tournaments, including the 2021 Chicago Professional Pickleball Association event, the 2022 Port Saint Lucie, Florida, PPA event and the 2021 Margaritaville National Championships.
A late starter in the sport, Baez travels an average of 350 miles per week after work to practice and develop his game. Also an active Rotarian, Baez will donate about two hours of pickleball teaching time per week in Janesville as a fundraiser for the group.
In Naples, he will compete in two events at the 4.5 level: Men’s Age/Skill Doubles and Men’s Age.
This year’s event returns to Naples—dubbed “Pickleball Capital of the World”—with a record number of participants and a $100,000 prize purse. The facility features 64 courts and 25,000 spectators are expected over the event’s eight-day run.
Pro matches will be live-streamed on pickleballchannel.com, and the women’s pro doubles and mixed doubles finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network from 7 to 9 p.m. April 30.
Pickleball advocates say their sport is the fastest-growing in the nation, with 4.8 million players in the United States—a 55% rise since 2018. Information on the sport and the event can be found at usopenpickleball.com.
