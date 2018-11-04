To outdoors-minded folks, "turnover" and "rut" have nothing to do with undesirable working conditions.
But both of these changes in the natural world mean its time to get down to business with rod and bow.
The Madison lakes went through "turnover" this past week. Turnover is a mixing of water in highly stratified lakes that occurs each spring and fall.
Chilly nights cool the lake’s surface temperature. When water cools down it becomes more dense—essentially heavier. Gravity pulls the "heavier" water down into the water column, displacing water in the thermocline and hypolimnion layers.
All three layers mix together, causing these fertile waters to become an uglier green than normal. The water column is stabilized now, with fish feeling the irrepressible urge to feed heavily as they sense impending winter.
Shorter periods of daylight, cooling weather and other factors also cause a sense of urgency in some mammals, most notably whitetail deer and humans who work in body shops or sell property/casualty insurance.
The scent of does in estrus hangs heavy in the Wisconsin woods right now, with normally wary bucks throwing caution to the winds, dogging does that are in estrus until they are too tired to run away.
More trophy bucks are killed during the pre-rut phase that happened last week and rut, which is going on right now, than at any other time of year. A well-placed Rage broadhead will put a lot of nice bucks down this week. But broadheads are far less deadly than four-door Buicks insured by AARP.
When you see a deer burst across the road in front of your vehicle, looking immediately at where the animal came from instead of savoring the sight of her white tail bounding away might save you a lot of grief.
Beautiful autumn weather this past week has stabilized water temperatures after killing frosts the week before. Water temperatures have been holding in the mid-40s recently. Most years, this is too cold for warm-water species like bass. But that mid-October cold snap came on so fast that bass didn’t have a chance to put on the feedbag ahead of winter’s pending chill.
They are making up for lost time now, cruising in less than six feet of water in the Madison chain. My hands-down favorite lure with water temperatures in the mid-40s is a lipless, vibrating crankbait called the Rat-L-Trap which has been "educating" fish since 1964.
Late last week, the 'Trap fooled a largemouth bass, a smallmouth bass, a walleye and a northern pike in a 10-minute period, dragging casts along a shallow point on Lake Mendota.
The reason these four predators were cruising the same tiny niche in the ecosystem is simple: The food was there!
Die-off of some aquatic weeds actually started in mid-September. Cold temperatures overnight accelerate this process. Baitfish and panfish can still swim, but they have fewer places to hide in water less than six feet deep.
Look for this pattern to continue for at least another week or so until the next arctic blast arrives. Fish will move deeper as water cools into the low 40s, with bass becoming almost comatose. But walleyes will just be getting started in southern Wisconsin’s larger rivers.
The Mississippi River at Genoa should finally drop below the "action" stage by the end of next week. Water levels here have been up in river-bottom trees since Labor Day. Falling water level and temperature will create a perfect storm on the rivers over the next couple of weeks.
By Thanksgiving week, we might need to break out the snow shovels. Southern Wisconsin always gets the first taste of serious winter weather Thanksgiving week. But then, there’s that climate change thing. This has been a weird weather year.
Better keep the small-engine gas can filled and ready to top off either the snow blower or lawnmower in the weeks ahead.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse