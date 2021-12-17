Weather forecasters might not be predicting a white Christmas eight days from now.
But even without good tracking conditions, next week will offer the season’s best pheasant hunting at 25 Department of Natural Resources wildlife managed areas across southern Wisconsin.
A mega-release of remaining ringnecks from the Poynette State Game Farm is planned beginning Monday, with the potential for more than one release next week at the most popular WMAs.
Three of the very best public hunting opportunities are in Rock County: Avon Bottoms, Evansville and Footville.
Other sites worth note just a short drive away are the Albany public hunting grounds in Green County, Badfish WMA in Dane County and the Brooklyn PHG straddling the Dane-Green county line. Jefferson County also will see pheasant releases next week at the Lake Mills and Waterloo WMAs and the Jefferson marsh site.
A good hunting dog is a success multiplier in experiencing the thrill of a rooster on the rise. A fresh snowfall increases the chances for success for those without savvy canine support, especially for those hunters who play mind games with the multicolored birds.
Pheasants would rather run than fly. The world’s fastest human would be at a disadvantage, even on a flat track instead of galumphing through heavy brush—not to mention a profound lack of hunter safety.
Ringnecks being pursued find a degree of comfort in the steady crunch, crunch, crunch of human hunters’ feet.
When the march through the marsh stops at irregular intervals and the hunter stands with scattergun ready for at least 30 seconds, pheasants think flight is the best survival option and explode from cover.
The zenith of the upland game hunting experience is eye contact with the big, brown eyes of a Labrador retriever triumphantly prancing toward the human hunter, delivering a bird to hand. This is especially true when the pheasant being delivered is a first-time experience for a hunter.
My son-in-law, Cale Uecker, had never even shot a gun when he asked for my daughter’s hand a couple years ago. Cale’s “welcome to the family” tribute was a model 92 Beretta .40 caliber pistol with a Crimson Trace laser.
Cale got to open his Christmas present early this year: a pheasant hunt at a private hunt club.
My pal Larry Barthel and his amazing Lab, Riggs, joined us in a surprise life-changing experience for a tremendous young man. A hunt club experience or guided fishing trip is a wonderful gift for a significant outdoors-oriented person in your life—especially if you get to help them “open” the gift.
Apologies for the obscure self-promotion of Peck’s Pool 9 guide service. I would love to get you out on the Mississippi River next year.
Farewell to readers
You, dear readers, have been a perpetual blessing in the 38 years I’ve penned a weekly column for The Gazette. This column is my last one.
Travel back to Rock County has been getting tougher the past couple of years with such a target-rich environment literally out the front door of my cabin over on the Immortal River. I plan on hunting, fishing and guiding over there until the Great Rainmaker calls me home.
Thanks for being such an important part of my life for so many years. Here’s wishing y’all a very merry Christmas and a healthy, happy and prosperous 2022.