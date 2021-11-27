A 10:30 a.m. brunch last Saturday was a study in mixed emotions. A well-fed mature doe came sneaking down the trail about three hours before pancakes and eggs and stopped literally within spittin’ distance of the ladder stand.
There are far too many ‘roundheads’ in my neck of the woods. Pretty much the only walls without horns in the cabin are in the little room with a porcelain centerpiece.
With $650 the going rate for a whitetail shoulder mount and propane prices already up 70 percent from last year the big doe was the most pragmatic option to send a round downrange.
Several trailers had to be jockeyed around out in the pole barn to hang the harvest after breakfast, providing the impetus to winterize one of the three outboard-powered boats in the stable.
Have you ever seen a carpenter show up at the job site with just a 16 ounce claw hammer or a plumber come knocking at the door with just a pipe wrench and a pair of channel lock pliers? Of course not.
Most serious outdoor types can count their guns or fishing rods by the dozen. Three motor-powered boats is not unreasonable. Canoes and kayaks fall into an entirely different category.
The big Lund is going to Jerry’s Sports Service in Beloit last week for a new 90 horsepower Yamaha. This essential tool was ordered back in October 2020. It took substantial whining to get delivery moved up from March 2022.
Taking delivery of a new Lund Alaskan will have to wait until March 2023. No boats are available. Not even for pro staff.
The ShoreLand’r trailer which carries the Alaskan to work is experiencing a similar production backlog. Basic winterization is packing wheel bearings. Mine needs a new winch, tie down straps, tail lights and bunks to get through next season.
Fortunately, boat No. 3 remains mission capable. She is a wide 14-foot flatbottom, Yammie powered. Just a meat-and-taters fishing platform with Star Brite fuel stabilizer in the gas tank the only consolation to winter’s inevitability.
With water temperatures in the stateline now below 40 degrees, lakes could lock up with ice at any time with temperatures in the 20’s and several consecutive days when the wind isn’t howling.
Last year rivers remained a fishable option well into December from a boat. With rivers—and weather in general—the only constant is change. Weather should enable a possible “last call” option this weekend.
Our hometown river continues to run quite low. Saugers at the upper end of Lake Wisconsin are whispering “come catch me.”
Ted Peck is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Contact him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc