Pheasant season opens tomorrow across Wisconsin, with COVID-19 a major consideration in hunter success this year.
The pandemic forced spring bird surveys to gauge over-winter survival to be cancelled. Fallout from the pandemic also curtailed pheasant raising efforts at the Poynette game farm, dropping pheasant release numbers from 70,000 ringnecks down to about 50,000 this year.
“Essentially we’re looking at 2013 numbers for pheasant release,’” DNR wildlife biologist Jason Cotter said.
“Overwinter habitat conditions weren’t that severe, but indicators on how the wild bird population fared are limited due to COVID-19,” he added.
“This means the number of birds released on public hunting grounds statewide will be down about 800 birds per property between now and the final release before the traditional firearm deer season just before Thanksgiving.”
Cotter said juggling bird numbers between popular and lesser-used PHG’s will minimize impact on overall hunter success on the Poynette birds, which represent a substantial number of ringnecks harvested in Wisconsin’s “pheasant belt” in Dane, Green and Rock counties.
The corn harvest has a major impact on hunter success, especially for those chasing birds on private lands. Wisconsin’s corn harvest overall is at 12 percent, which is considerably better than the 2 percent level hunters had to contend with during last year’s opening weekend, but slightly below the 15 percent statewide average.
DNR statistics indicate upland game hunters harvested 291,400 pheasants last year, with 40,831 hunters participating. If heavy recreational boat traffic this past summer due to impact on other sports due to coronavirus is any indication of hunter participation this year, you certainly won’t be alone on the Evansville-Footville PHG.
Due to a long-standing tradition of celebrating opening day, daily bag limit on roosters is one bird through opening weekend, with two birds allowed daily after that. The possession limit is three times the daily limit.
According to Cotter, both the PHG’s and Poynette game farm birds are in “excellent shape” as hunters get ready for the opener which kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
For those who want to enjoy the outdoors but avoid crowds, social distancing by boat is a terrific option. Water temperatures across southern Wisconsin are generally hovering in the upper 50’s ahead of fall turnover.
Bass fishing is on fire on the Madison chain, which has also been producing muskies at or above 50 inches, in the “fish of a lifetime” range.
Smallmouth bass fishing here on the Rock River is overlooked, with those chasing smalljaws as tight-lipped as the bronzebacks they are chasing. The general response from the few folks cashing in on this bonanza is “There is no good smallmouth bass fishing in the Rock River to speak of.”
Southern Wisconsin woodlands are at peak fall color right now, just one stiff breeze away from the realization that bare limbs mean winter is right around the corner. A substantial number of mourning doves have moved into the area over the past several days, providing a solid option for shotgunners who don’t want to fight weekend warriors in pursuit of multi-colored birds.
When the inevitable northwest wind begins to howl it will be much easier for bowhunters to see deer sneaking through the woods. Peak rut is only about three weeks away.
There are many outdoor options beyond raking leaves this time of year.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc