May and October have forever been my favorite months in the Wisconsin outdoors. But even though May means morels, lovesick gobblers and multi-species easy fishing in shallow waters, it can’t compare to the month when silver maples morph from sleepy green to incomparable shades of crimson and gold.
With virtually every shooting sports option offering tremendous possibilities this month, it’s hard not to move fishing down the priority list, even though folks who are on the water pretty much every day in October will reluctantly admit this is the very best time of year to set the hook on just about every finny critter.
The first week or so can be challenging because there is so much food in the water and little urgency to chase it down with water temperatures still hovering around 70.
A “do nothing” lure called the Ned rig is hands down the best presentation for virtually all fish species.
Before this column runs again seasonally cool nights will push temperatures down below 65—showtime for bass and panfish. Fish will be generally aggressive, but concentrating in fewer areas as water steadily cools down to 55.
When the average temp gets down around 60, sunny afternoons are generally the best time to be on the water. A difference of just one degree can impact fish location and activity level.
At some point between Oct. 15-22 water temp will drop to 55 degrees. Many lakes will go through “turnover”, a mixing of the water column with pretty much the same temperature from top to bottom and scummy, dirty water even in the cleanest of lakes. What a great time to fish Kosh and Rock River!
It usually takes about a week for a lake to come out of turnover. A sunny afternoon spent probing the warmest available water can produce the best bass fishing day of the year.
There is great magic on many levels when water temp drops to 55 degrees. Pike and muskies can be really aggressive, with walleyes going on the chew in both lakes and riverine environments.
It will be very tough to focus on catching ‘eyes—even though fishing will be easy in the week before Halloween easing into the first week in November. Whitetails will be rut crazy and the ‘little flight’ of ducks migrating will show up in southern Wisconsin, with the big push coming the week of Thanksgiving.
There are only a few more hours to cash in on the rest of the day. October only has 30 more opportunities after that.
Fortunately, we live in a place where more than one passion bordering on addiction can be experienced in a day.
Fifty is a good number. Let the weather drive the pursuit. Fifty adventures before the rut and little flight constitute a life well lived.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc