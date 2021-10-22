There is a cosmic connection between bass and 55 degree water temperature.
Bass, especially the brown ones with small jaws, are fun to catch. They are also easy to catch when water temperature is on the warm side of 55 degrees. This may be the reason so many folks dressed like ‘fat” Elvis are out there every weekend playing NASCAR on the water.
For decades I’ve maintained bass are for fishers who don’t know how to catch walleye. Muskie guys have similar disdain for walleye fishers. But I’m of the opinion anybody who chases “the fish of 10,000 casts” must be clueless, too, if they have to throw that many times before setting the hook.
Truth is, bass and muskies are my favorite fish when they put serious bendage in my St. Croix rod. For the next few days the BFF du jour will be bass.
These scaly critters deserve some credit for at least realizing they need to go on a mindless chew before cold blooded metabolism pushes them to behave like somebody who has received too many stimulus checks.
Many lakes “turn over” when water temperatures reach 55 degrees in both Spring and Fall. Turnover is a mixing of the water column which happens as the surface layer of water cools, becoming denser and following the law of gravity, falling to mix with the thermocline and hypolimnion layers of water.
Kids who pay more attention to their science teacher than twiddling their thumbs on a Google search on their shiny object are aware of the significance of turnover.
It is highly likely these kids have educated thumbs from almost flawless operation of baitcast reels.
Rivers don’t turnover, BUT bass activity goes from crazy good to lockjaw when water temperature drops below 55 degrees. It was 57 on Wednesday downstream from the Dells on the Wisconsin River and 57-59 on the Mississippi River mainstream in Crawford County this week.
Regardless of water body, bass congregate in great numbers at natural ambush points like steeply breaking, rocky shorelines where baitfish can be easily herded.
A lipless vibrating crankbait like the Rat-L-Trap or a white tandem spinnerbait is a good way to locate a pod of suicidal bass. Two fish with a “search bait” is enough to call it a pattern.
Time to switch over to a fluke, tube or Ned rig on a lightweight Z-Man mushroom jighead and catch bass until your thumbs are too sore to text.
Only then can you discover what’s truly important in life: Fishing!
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc