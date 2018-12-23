A cordless, brushless half-inch drill is a great Christmas gift for any ice fisher in your life living south of Highway 21—more precisely a DeWalt or Milwaukee drill with at least 20-volt batteries.
The only DYI project such a gift likely will be used for this winter is cobbling an adapter to make it work on an ice auger. Other brand name drills may seem accessible at first glance, but word on this ice is these two manufacturers offer products that will stand up to the task of grinding many holes through a foot of ice.
That “Highway 21” caveat is worth noting. Ice north of this latitude is at least eight inches thick already on many lakes. South of this line you had to look hard to find six inches of good ice last weekend.
Conditions this weekend are much dicier south of this road.
Last weekend, an army of ice fishers was spread across Wisconsin from Paddock Lake to Prairie du Chien. Over the past few days, there have been reports of folks falling through the ice on Lake Waubesa and several other hardwater venues.
Lake Mendota has been a bellwether of ice-fishing conditions for generations. This crown jewel of the Madison chain freezes over between Christmas and New Year’s Day in an “average” winter.
The main lake is wide open as of right now. Five inches of decent ice at Cherokee Marsh on Mendota’s north side would be a good place to visit this afternoon if you want to experience the thrill of falling through the ice.
There is a world of difference between prediction and fact. In the February 1982 issue of Wisconsin Sportsman magazine, I wrote an article predicting a banner year for catching jumbo perch through the ice on Lake Mendota.
The three winters before that were brutal here in Wisconsin. Newsweek even had a cover speculating on the dawn of a new ice age.
The winter of 1982 was exceptionally mild. There were only a couple weeks of marginal ice fishing on Mendota.
Could this be another one of those years? By April, I can tell you how the ice fishing was. That’s a fact.
Back in ’82, Jiffy and Strikemaster ice augers dominated the burgeoning ice fishing industry. They are still major players today, but their dominance on the cusp of hardwater fishing here in southern Wisconsin is on thin ice.
Many anglers are converting ice augers to work off of cordless drills. The Nils auger, a Scandinavian product, is the only readily available auger actually designed to be drill-friendly. At least two American companies have now realized there is a market for offering a conversion kit.
This is my second year for using a Russian-made auger, which was offered in this country by HT Enterprises, a Wisconsin company based out of Cambellsport. HT calls itself the largest ice gear company in the world.
They do have good products. But products were generally better when they were made in Campbellsport and elsewhere in the USA.
Right now, our trade war with China has forced ships laden with ice shanties and other gear to anchor up off our shores until the current tariff situation is mitigated.
That Russian auger with a 20-volt DeWalt drill has already poked a pile of holes through the ice this winter. But last week, the weather was more conducive to getting out in the boat several times to chase some river walleyes.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good “bite”.
