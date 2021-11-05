A little plastic part that’s just a short inch long has cost me a pile of cash over the years. In Pflueger spinning reels the part is called a “bail arm guide.”
On rare occasions the bail spring this part slides into fails. But most of the time a broken plastic bail arm guide is the reason you have to bid farewell to Benjamin and Grant if you want to keep fishing.
Until taking apart a functioning Pflueger reel to see how the parts fit together, I was convinced the bail spring should have been called a bail arm guide launcher because trying to put a reel together sent the critical 10-cent part flying across the room.Ted PeckTed Peck
Visualizing how parts were supposed to fit together in a functional reel enabled me to fix five broken ones. Now I need to go buy five new St. Croix Victory or Triumph series rods.
Visualizing where Rock River walleyes like to hide in early November can help you find similar success this weekend. Tailwaters downstream from the east piling on the Highway 14 bridge west of town offer a classic view of this habitat.
Walleyes are living there right now—unless somebody read this column before you did and dropped a 3/32-ounce B-Fish-N Tackle Precision jighead with a cotton candy Pulse R plastic in the bubble line of the V-shaped current vortex first.
Not much current coming down the Rock is a major factor in walleye location now. When you can find at least 5 feet of water next to shallower water near the kind of current seam downstream from the east pillar of that Highway 14 bridge, you’ll likely find a fish or two.
There is another spot that is almost identical upstream a mile or so at another current seam just downstream from a house with a mansard roof. Walleyes are holding there now too.
Once you know what habitat to look for, that uber lightweight jig and plastic is a deadly combination. But savvy walleye fishers already know what to look for. If they get there first on our heavily pressured river, educated walleyes will know they are just being tempted by another fisher trying to turn them into a sandwich.
If a feeding presentation doesn’t goad ol’ marble-eye into slurping your plastic presentation, you might try triggering a strike with a reaction bait like the new Northland Rumble Bug.
Banging this little crankbait into a rock or two might be more than Mr. Wally can resist.
But life in the Rock River still adheres to the American principle of democracy: The fish get a vote too.
Water temperatures are now hovering around 50 degrees. Walleyes will be active—bordering on aggressive—until it drops to about 40.
This weekend might offer the last “nice” weather of the year. So many options. So little time.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc