Many options are offered by Wisconsin’s great outdoors.
But those who enjoy the outdoor life have a finite number of choices right now with winter closing in.
Looking at the landscape, barren trees are the only indication that the arrival of meteorological winter is fewer than three weeks away.
We’re halfway through late muzzleloader season and there is no snow on the ground. We might get a tracking snow next Tuesday—though these days, weather forecasters are notoriously lacking in the oracle department.
At this time a year ago, we were ice fishing on Lake Koshkonong. This weekend, the only ice near this lake will be in cocktail glasses at watering holes. There is much to be said for a perfect brandy Manhattan with bleu cheese olives this time of year.
Smaller, quiet water bodies such as Gibbs Lake are close to locking up to the point where ice is walkable. At this juncture, fishing a river seems like the best option this weekend.
The wintering hole on the Rock River below the Beloit dam holds a pile of walleyes and perch. However, getting out there in a boat can be a pickle. The best access is a crummy launch down in Illynesia.
Perch. The Rock has never been considered a perch fishery. But there are honest foot-long ringers swimming in our hometown river now. Certainly something to think about next spring.
With the Rock running low and water temperatures dipping below the 40-degree mark, wintering holes offer the best walleye action. On this river, any water at least 10 feet deep checks this habitat box.
Presentation is simple. Vertical jig the deep water as you drift right down the middle. The weapon of choice for most folks is a quarter-ounce hair jig with a minnow.
Blade baits and jigging spoons are a virtually undiscovered cold-water option here on the Rock and in other area rivers.
My go-to fave right now is a quarter-ounce Northland Tackle Buckshot Rattlespoon in perch pattern—with a little “meat” to sweeten the deal. A pinch of nightcrawler on the hook is like a warm chocolate chip cookie to the marble-eyes. Just sayin’.
The rattle and lifelike paint job make this lure essentially a Swedish pimple 2.0—a stone killer for cold-water walleyes in open water and through the ice.
Keeping the line vertical, just bring the spoon off the bottom a couple of inches and shake it a little bit.
There is a time for “rattling” big bucks and walleyes. The time for walleyes is now.
