Hornady Ammo sent an email early this week informing several boxes of 5.56 caliber Critical Defense rounds had been shipped. FedEx sent an email the next day advising an adult had to sign for the package when the truck showed up at the compound the next day.
Hornady has a longstanding reputation for producing reliable ammunition, available in a wide range of calibers with multiple bullet configurations to meet a demanding shooter’s particular needs.
Their Critical Defense ammo is designed for self defense, with frangible bullets that expend most of their energy on the first thing they hit—hopefully an intruder or wall instead of loved ones which may be on the other side.
These particular bullets were ordered January 2019 for my new Ruger AR pistol, one of several primary home defense weapons—tricked out with a green laser and powerful tactical flashlight.
Brass, lead and guns which complete the picture are better investments in these crazy times than more precious metals, as these components can protect what’s truly important to you—provided you have the will and training to use a firearm effectively.
Stores which carry shooting supplies have plenty of guns but not much in the way of bullets. The nationwide ammo shortage has been a fact of life for about nine years, beginning with the most common round of all: .22 caliber.
Over the past year or so 9 mm handgun and 5.56 caliber rifle ammo has been in the shortest supply because the platforms which fire these rounds are most popular with American shooters.
But in this time frame the only ammo readily available—in limited quantities—is more exotic rounds like the .454 Casull.
This scenario is quietly changing. It is possible to find the ammo you’re looking for—pretty much—if you know where to look.
Making a milk run to favorite local sports shops and sniffing around might reveal the ammo you’re looking for. Traditional on-line vendors like Hornady or Midway USA might have the treasured bullets that you seek.
Serious shooters are discovering smaller ammunition manufacturers are a better place to find what you’re looking for. Two worth checking into are Underwood Ammo and Buffalo Bore.
Both companies produce high quality ammunition. Expect to pay for this quality.
I recently came across a vintage .30 cal M1 carbine in nearly perfect condition—a 1943 Inland. Several companies, including General Motors stepped up to arm the Arsenal of Democracy during World War II.
My Dad carried an M1 carbine made by one of them. It was simply a gun I had to own. Like most serious gun collectors, I just need one more now and that will be it. Yeah, right.
Hard not to love a savings bond or CD that you can shoot. The best part is, both Buffalo Bore and Underwood have .30 cal carbine ammo—and more—in stock.
Orders from both companies arrived in less than a week. Almost like old times. When you finds themselves humming “Home on the Range” you know they’re in a happy place.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc