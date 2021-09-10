Successful trophy quests are a convergence of several common bonds regardless of the dream being chased.
When you put yourself in the right place at the right time with the right tools, investing considerable focused effort, good things tend to happen.
It doesn’t matter whether the pursuit is in sports, business, love or the outdoors. When you put in the effort to line up all the variables, the linchpin sometimes falls into place and a lifetime memory is realized.
The first week in November is a great time to be in the woods with a bow. The first week in April is prime for hooking up with a tanker walleye on the Rock—and the south end of Green Bay could reward you with a PB muskie on Labor Day weekend if all the stars line up.
It all came together for Stoughton’s Craig Wood last Saturday fishing 7 feet of water near Geano’s reef.
There were no stars to observe Friday night. Steady rain was falling at dawn when Wood, 63, and his son Jeff—referred to by some of our tribe as “Jihad”—launched their boat near the Coast Guard station and headed north across water that could more accurately be called “Brown Bay.”
Both Jihad and Craig, whose tribal name is “Booty,” are big fans of big plastics with many tentacles in obnoxious colors—with shades of chartreuse and orange and sometimes white on these deeply stained Brown County waters.
Lures like Medusa and Swimmin’ Dawg look like nothing a muskie will ever see in the natural world. If it weren’t for giant treble hooks, these lures are more akin something you might find in an adult toy store.
Jihad raised a pair of mongo toothers midmorning throwing a big Medusa with an orange belly, but neither chomped down, even after labored figure- eight maneuvers.
Booty leaned into a toothy toad just before noon. He is a mountain of a man.
The muskie had considerable shoulders. The tug of war ended with a straightened hook.
The guys decided to let this spot rest for awhile. Returning about 2:30 p.m, Booty tied on a smaller version of the Swimmin’ Dawg in a firetiger pattern. Small is a relative term when the average muskie bait has dimensions of a typical stick of vennie sausage.
Wood freely admits he downsized because every joint ached from 30 years of climbing power poles for the city of Stoughton. But with conditions almost perfect and being close to a big, active fish you suck it up and soldier on.
Harmonic convergence with this 52.75-inch alpha muskie with a 23-inch girth was anything but harmonic. It was brutal hand-to-tail combat.
This time the alpha predator that moves in size 16 boots prevailed.
Jihad snapped a quick pic, and Wood’s personal best muskie swam off to fight again.
Our entire tribe of salty Wisconsin Sportsmen shared in the victory almost immediately through that 21st-century smoke signal called the internet. Sharing conquests with rod and gun over decades brings vicarious victory—and maybe a little jealousy—to all.
Nice fish, Booty. She’s a beauty!
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc