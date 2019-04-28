Spend an inning in the dugout with Patrick Campbell, and it is clear his baseball mind works in a different way than most.

A player might be frustrated that he grounded out with a runner in scoring position. But Campbell, in his 10th season as a Janesville Craig High assistant, might help explain to that player that grounding out was perfectly acceptable, but next time he needs to make sure it is to the right side of the infield to advance the runner to third.

Or Campbell may notice an opposing third baseman sagging back, unprepared for a bunt. He’ll give a verbal cue from the dugout to the Craig hitter to attempt to reach on a bunt single.

“He’s just a total baseball junkie, no doubt about that,” Craig head coach Victor Herbst said.

“When we get between the lines in a game, you can tell he’s trying to be prepared for the next step. He’s going to anticipate what happens next. And he does a great job trying to help our kids think that way.”

It’s a skill that Campbell first fell in love with on the youth diamonds in Janesville. He continued soaking up knowledge through playing for Craig, in college for UW-La Crosse and semi-professionally for the Janesville Aces.

His passion led him to be a team captain on a highly successful La Crosse team and to finish as one of the top hitters in Wisconsin State League history.

And it has landed him in the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame, where he will be inducted May 11 in an event at the Janesville Country Club.

Joining Campbell in the 2019 class are Sue McKeown, John Furrer, Bennie Guerra and Andy Meehan.

Campbell said he is humbled and honored to be inducted, because “I’m just a boring baseball guy.”

But those who have played and coached with him know that baseball is never boring when Campbell is involved.

“He always took pride in his catching. However he was hitting, that never affected his catching,” said Tom Klawitter, who played with Campbell on the Aces for 15 years. “He was one of those guys that would hustle out so you didn’t have to wait to warm up. He did all the little things.

“We’d get in a groove. It got to the point where I didn’t want anyone else to catch me.”

Campbell said he fell in love with baseball by the time he was 13.

He went on to letter twice in basketball and once in football at Craig, but baseball trumped all else.

“In the 70s, we had a lot of really good baseball people. At the time, we just took it for granted,” Campbell said. “But Roy Coyle, Jerry Davis, Dan Madden, Bob Suter … all the coaches were on the same page, even the youth coaches.

“And they all had such a strong emphasis on fundamentals that I felt like I learned how to play the game the right way at an early age.”

Campbell lettered twice in baseball at Craig under Suter, and he earned first-team all-Big Eight Conference honors as an outfielder as a senior in 1986. He also played three years of American Legion baseball and was team MVP in 1987.

When he got to UW-La Crosse, he was able to play his favorite position: catcher. He was voted a team captain both his junior and senior seasons.

“You’re active in every play, and you see the field from a different perspective,” he said. “You see the eight guys out in front of you. I really grew to love the position.”

And Campbell really honed his catching skills when he returned to Janesville from La Crosse during summer breaks in college. He would be behind the plate for Klawitter—not far removed from his professional playing days where he spent time with the Minnesota Twins—and for Dan Davis, among others.

Those Aces teams played in the Wisconsin State Baseball League, which drew the top young players from the region to play in Wisconsin and Illinois. Campbell said the league at that point is comparable to the talent in today’s Northwoods League.

“You want to talk about learning the game at a higher level,” Campbell said. “I learned so much from it baseball-wise, but also competitiveness.

“The conversations in the dugout were high-level, the mental side of the game. It was a deeper approach, and that’s when baseball changed for me. I’d come home in the summer and learn so much from those guys and then go back to college.”

Campbell played with the Aces until 2001. He was inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame in 2010 and still ranks in the top 10 in 13 career categories, including hits, runs scored, RBI and doubles. He was named all-league seven times.

“Playing for the Aces all those years, you don’t do that unless you’re enjoying it and you like the people you’re playing with,” Campbell said. “Those are some of my best friends until this day. We had really good guys, were talented, and it was a lot of fun.

“It wasn’t really about that (the numbers), it was about playing with your close friends and winning. We won a lot of games, especially with the pitching and defense we had.”

After a couple years away from the game, Campbell got the itch to return as a coach.

For a spell he coached his children in their youth days. Pat and his wife, Cari, have three kids: a son Tyler, now 24 years old and living in Minneapolis; Bre, 22, and set to graduate from La Crosse; and Jacob, 18, a freshman playing baseball at Illinois after being drafted last spring by the Chicago Cubs.

But Campbell eventually approached Herbst about helping at Craig.

“I knew him from when the boys were little, and I knew I would love to have him,” Herbst said. “He just has a great baseball mind, makes the kids work hard and helps them improve their game and baseball knowledge.”

The Cougars have reached the state tournament three of the past four years, and they won the program’s fourth state championship in 2015.

“The next phase when you don’t play anymore is to try and help teach,” Campbell said. “It’s been really, really gratifying, especially in the last five or six years, because we’ve had an enormous amount of talent come through.”

Campbell does his best to preach the same fundamentals he learned from the coaches he admires from his teenage years.

Perhaps his favorite analogy he likes to pass on is thinking of baseball as playing chess against a team that is merely playing checkers.

“There’s a lot of guys that play baseball who just play checkers and just look one step ahead,” Campbell said. “If you can look three, four, five steps ahead, you really put yourself at an advantage. You know there’s going to be a next step—another pitch, another play.”

When Campbell is in the dugout, it is certainly never “just boring baseball.”