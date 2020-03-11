Ryan Callahan, a Janesville Parker High School graduate and the UW-Whitewater interim athletic director, will be the guest speaker for the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction dinner.
The 31st annual event is Saturday, May 16, at the Janesville Country Club. It starts with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by dinner at 6 and the induction program at approximately 7.
Tickets, priced at $35, go on sale April 1. They must be purchased in advance at outlets that will be announced later.
This year’s five inductees are Mistie Bass, Parker’s All-America basketball star (1999-2002), who played at Duke University and for 10 years in the WNBA; the late Ron Brown, a 33-year staple as an assistant coach in Parker’s high-level wrestling program; John Koebler, a 1972 Janesville Craig graduate, who had a key role as a player and coach in eight football championships; Joe Shere, a 1997 Craig graduate, who already has been inducted into two halls of fame in honor of his baseball accomplishments; and Anne Sonka Nagle, the lead runner on Craig’s 1991 cross-country team, the only girls state championship team in school history.
Callahan was appointed last May as UW-Whitewater’s interim athletic director. That came with a two-year contract, with his obvious hope of that becoming permanent.
Callahan went from pitching for Parker to pitching for UW-Whitewater to being drafted by the San Francisco Giants and playing minor league baseball. It was first with the Giants then the Minnesota Twins at high Class A level.
Ryan earned that professional opportunity through an outstanding NCAA Division III career with the Warhawks. He was a three-time All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) pick and a two-time all-region selection.
Callahan was part of four WIAC championships, two conference tournament titles and four NCAA tournament appearances. He led the Warhawks in complete games, shutouts, innings pitched and strikeouts, while compiling a 2.21 ERA during a 2004 senior season that ended in the Division III World Series--all of which also led to his induction into the UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame last October.
After winning the American Legion Athletic Medal as a Parker senior in 1999, followed by his college days and time in professional baseball, Callahan returned to UW-Whitewater. He earned his master’s degree while working in the advising center, then became the Director of Continuing Education in 2012. He was named Athletic Director for Internal Operations in 2017, a position that included maintaining budgets for all 20 athletic programs on camps, which led to his appointment as interim athletic director.