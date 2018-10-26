Erik Palmqvist broke a scoreless tie in the second period and the Janesville Jets added two late goals in a 3-0 NAHL win over the host Minnesota Wilderness on Friday evening in Cloquet, Minnesota.
The Jets (9-5-1-0) remain three points back of the Midwest Division-leading Minnesota Magicians. The Wilderness (5-7-1-0) lost their third straight game and sit in fifth in the Central Division.
Janesville goalie Cole Brady stopped 37 shots for his first shutout since taking over for Garrett Nieto, who was injured during the Jets’ recent trip to Alaska.
Sean Driscoll set up Palmqvist’s third goal of the season at 9:16 in the second period. Tommy Middleton scored twice in the final two minutes of the third period to extend Janesville’s lead.
The Jets and Wilderness play again Saturday in Cloquet.
JANESVILLE 3, MINNESOTA 0
Janesville 0 1 2—3
Minnesota 0 0 0—0
Second period
J—Erik Palmqvist (Sean Driscoll), 9:16.
Third period
J—Tommy Middleton (Logan Ommen, Stanislav Dosek), 18:37. J—Middleton (Ommen), 19:10.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 37, Kaleb Johnson (M) 23.
