LONDON—Green Bay Packers fans will always dispute the Dallas Cowboys’ label as “America’s Team.”
There can be no dispute that the Packers are the “World’s Team” after Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants.
The feel and sound before and during the game matched that of Lambeau Field.
Fans wearing the green-and-gold jerseys of Aaron Rodgers and other past and present Green Bay players dominated the landscape Saturday and Sunday.
It’s was eye-opening to approach a group of Packer jersey-wearing fans and hear them speaking Greek, Spanish or German.
This was the Packers’ first appearance playing overseas. Every other team in the NFL had played overseas before Green Bay agreed to give up their extra home this year to play in London.
The Packers never want to give up home games. Season-ticket holders—six regular-season games for “Green Bay” package holders and two for “Milwaukee” package holders let the organization know that any game taken from them would be criticized.
Likewise, opposing teams don’t want to give up a home game against the Packers because it assures them of a sellout and great concession (beer) sales.
But when the NFL added a 17th regular-season game last year, with each team receiving an additional home every other year, it opened the door for the Packers to finally play overseas.
Procuring tickets
As a season-ticket holder, I received a notice from the Packers after the schedule was announced in April asking if I would be interested in purchasing two tickets for last Sunday’s game. The organization stressed that not everyone who wanted tickets would get them and that if I got tickets, I had to attend the game.
The NFL frowns upon fans reselling tickets for profit. That could be a whole other topic to write about.
I love to travel and am semi-retired, so I put my request in.
The next email stressed, “An extremely limited number of tickets will be made available to those interested individuals who are selected in a random drawing and are not guaranteed.”
On June 21, I received a notice that I had passed the first hurdle. On June 27, the NFL sent a notice that starting at 10 a.m. the next day, phone orders would be taken by Ticketmaster.
I got connected on my first call at exactly 10 a.m. It said was 288th “in line.” And then nothing happened for eight minutes (believe me, I was watching the clock).
I figured the limited amount of tickets were gone, even though I called exactly at 10 a.m. Then suddenly, the 288 went to 276, then 260 and continued down until I was up. All the expensive tickets were gone, but two tickets for 128 pounds were available. I wasn’t sure of the conversion rate was, but I hit the send button.
I was going to London.
With the taxes and other additional charges, each ticket came out to be about $80 each, about $45 less than my Lambeau tickets cost.
The journey
I took off from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago at 5:05 p.m. Thursday. After a seven-hour flight, I landed at Heathrow in London at 6:50 a.m. Friday. There is a six-hour time difference.
During a double-decker bus sightseeing tour Saturday, the guide said London is the most diverse city in the world. The neighborhood my hotel was in was dominated by Greek and Pakistani people and restaurants.
I would have enjoyed a few more English pubs, but there was great food all over.
The subway or “tube” system was clean and efficient. It cost $1.50 to $2 to ride wherever you wanted, but you had to figure out what line to take and when to get off.
On Sunday morning, I boarded a double-decker bus in front of the underground station that was a three-minute walk from my hotel. It was a shuttle bus provided just for people attending the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was about a 10-minute trip.
A small world
The bus filled up quickly. Eventually, a woman sat behind me and started talking to the young man next to her. She said she was from Wisconsin, and he said he was from Germany.
When a lull in the conversation occurred, I turned and asked the woman where she was from in Wisconsin. She said Racine.
I told her I was from Janesville. She said she grew up in Janesville. She said her dad used to be the sheriff there.
His name was Joe Black, she said.
I told her I knew that name but didn’t think I ever met him.
I said I worked for the paper there but covered sports.
“Well then you probably know my husband,” she said. “He worked at The Gazette for many years.”
“Who is that?” I asked.
“Gery Woelfel,” she said.
Wow. Gery left The Gazette a couple of years before I got there, but he was in the class ahead of me at UW-Whitewater for three years. He left The Gazette for The Racine Journal Times, and I often saw him when covering sectional basketball games in Racine involving Janesville Craig.
Gery was sitting three rows back, and he came down to sit in the empty seat across the aisle.
Gery, his wife Laura and I then went to a Greek grill/tavern located across the street from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While in the small restaurant, a group came in from a back outdoor patio.
Leading the way was Monte Phillips, the assistant principal at Janesville Craig High School.
I hardly ever see Monte in Janesville, but there he was in Tottenham.
Gameday
The crowd around the modern 60,000-seat stadium matched that of the parking lot and Ridge Avenue crowd around Lambeau Field. There were some Giants fans there, but it was dominated by Packer jerseys and gear.
A group of fans started a “Go Pack go” chant in the crowded street. I met a guy from Johannesburg, South Africa. Another guy was from Wales.
The stadium was beautiful, except for one thing: My tickets were in the 81st row of the fourth level behind one of the end zones. There were 82 rows.
And the section of stadium I was in was cut off from the rest of the stadium. I was in the section that stretched from one side of the end zone to the other where visiting soccer fans are seated during Tottenham Hotspur Premier League matches.
I gathered Tottenham does not enough population to fill a 60,000-seat stadium, so they sell tickets to rival fans. And they made sure there would be no mingling of opposing fans with Hotspur fans—it would be like mixing Eagles and Giants fans.
The point is, instead of several flights of stairs, I had to climb 50 rows of steps, tilted at a maximum-allowed 35-degree angle, to get to Row 81. With a pair of bad knees, it was a challenge, and everyone along the way nodded in understanding.
Let’s just say I didn’t go down to get a beer at halftime.
The security guard behind me was from Leeds, which was about an hour train ride away. The man had no clue what was happening on the pitch below.
Another security guard on the bottom concourse who I had talked with before the game, recognized me after the game as I was one of the last ones to file up “Mount Everest.”
His name was Sal. I can’t remember where he was from, but he was a British fight fan. He said Guns N’ Roses had just played in the stadium.
He said he had never felt the atmosphere for an NFL game there that he felt Sunday with the enthusiasm Packers fans had brought.
The crowd of 61,024 was a record for an NFL game at Tottenham.
Most were dressed in green and gold. Some might not have known all the rules of this football, nor did some know the difference between a guard and a tackle, but they came from around Europe and other continents to see the Packers, a team from a small town they probably couldn’t have located on a map.
We all had a great time, even if those guys with the “G” on their helmets lost.
The Packers are the “World’s Team.” And Dallas fans, that includes America.