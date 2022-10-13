JVG_221013_LONDON01.jpg
Crews unfurl flags of the United States and Great Britain before Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. The national anthems of both countries were sung before the game.

 Tom Miller/Special to The Gazette

LONDON—Green Bay Packers fans will always dispute the Dallas Cowboys’ label as “America’s Team.”

There can be no dispute that the Packers are the “World’s Team” after Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants.

JVG_221013_LONDON02.jpg
Outside one of the entry gates to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday when the Packers played the New York Giants.
JVG_221013_LONDON03.jpg
A view of London from the inside rim of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Green Bay Packers played the New York Giants in the Packers' first overseas game played during the regular season.
