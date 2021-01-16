Shane Ott and the Janesville Jets busted out the brooms for the first time in 2021 on Saturday night.
Ott scored four goals on the weekend as the Jets followed up a 3-0 victory Friday night with a 3-2 win Saturday to earn a series sweep against the Minnesota Wilderness in North American Hockey League action.
Ott scored twice and Riley Sims stopped all 28 shots he saw to post the shutout on Friday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The Jets took the lead with 13:34 left in the second period when Charlie Schoen scored his fifth goal of the season. Ott made it 2-0 just 21 seconds later, and he scored again with 11:07 left in the period to complete the scoring. Matthew Romer assisted on both Ott goals.
Ott put up even greater heroics Saturday night in another game where the Jets never trailed but did not secure a victory until the final seconds.
After the teams traded second-period goals, Ott gave the Jets the lead just 77 seconds into the third period, only to see the Wilderness answer less than a minute later.
The game remained tied until Ott scored off assists from Schoen and Cade Destefani with just two seconds left to avoid overtime.
Ott now has six goals on the season.
Owen Millward made 33 saves to help finish the sweep.
Janesville will host Kenai River in a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
(Result Friday)
JETS 3, WILDERNESS 0
Minnesota;0;0;0--3
Janesville;0;3;0--3
Second Period
J--Charlie Schoen (Xavier Lapointe), 5:26. J--Shane Ott (Grayden Daul, Matthew Romer), 5:47. J--Ott (Romer, Jake Dunlap), 8:53.
Saves--Kaleb Johnson (M) 33, Riley Sims (J) 28.
(Result Saturday)
JETS 3, WILDERNESS 2
Minnesota;0;1;1--2
Janesville;0;1;2--3
Second Period
J--Will Troutwine (Jonah Aegerter, Carter Hottmann), 5:14. M--Caydon Meyer (Mitchell Joss, Nick Marciano), 17:00.
Third Period
J--Shane Ott (Jake Dunlap, Matthew Romer), 1:17. M--Brendan Slot (Marciano, Meyer), 2:08. J--Ott (Charlie Schoen, Cade Destefani), 19:58.
Saves--Jacob Zacharewicz (M) 29, Owen Millward (J) 33.