Trey Oswald and Sarah Ramsden captured the boys and girls titles at the Janesville Junior City golf tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Riverside and Blackhawk golf courses.
Oswald followed a 78 on Monday with a 75 on Tuesday at Riverside to finish at 153, beating Ryan Zimmerman by 11 strokes.
Ramsden shot 82 on both days to win the girls title by 19 shots.
In the Boys 13-14 division, Caleb Kern shot rounds of 84 and 81 for a 165 total that edged Bryce Sullivan by three strokes.
In the Boys 11-12 Division at Blackhawk, Klyne Johnson finished at 15-over 83 through two nine-hole rounds. He shot a 37 on Monday and beat Alex Janke by five shots.
Kenna Cooper shot 29 over in two days at Blackhawk to win the Girls 9-10 division.
Kellen Johnson shot a 12-over 45 in his one round at Blackhawk to win the Boys 9-10 Division.
Janesville Junior City tournament
Monday-Tuesday
At Riverside
BOYS 15-18
Trey Oswald 78-75--153, Ryan Zimmerman 80-84--164, Ben Janke 82-85--67, Kole Johnson 98-85--183, Eric Engstrom 90-96--186
GIRLS 13-15
Sarah Ramsden 82-82--164, Sarah Zimmerman 94-89--183, McKenna Haenel 114-119--233
BOYS 13-14
Caleb Kern 84-81--165, Bryce Sullivan 81-87--168, Easton Haworth 114-103--217, Alan Dezeeuw 108-118--226, Jack Kruser 114-121--235, Caron Tuesdill 114-130--244, Caleb Krueger 123-140--263
At Blackhawk
BOYS 11-12
Klyne Johnson 37-46--83, Alex Janke 47-41--88, Henry Simmons 52-49--101, Isaac Vogel 52-53--105, Rowan Schwantes 55-59--114, Max Kruser 63-59--122
GIRLS 9-10
Kenna Cooper 43-52--95, Zoe Riley 75
BOYS 9-10
Kellen Johnson 45, Reece Ratzlaff 55