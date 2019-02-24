UW-Whitewater’s regular-season success against UW-Oshkosh didn’t carry over to the postseason.

Now, the Titans are back atop the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Oshkosh dominated the second half of Saturday’s WIAC tournament title game against UW-Whitewater, earning a 69-40 victory and ending the Warhawks’ two-year reign as league champs.

The Titans (24-3) won their fifth tournament title and clinched the WIAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Whitewater (18-9) will have to hope for an at-large bid. The Division III bracket will be revealed today.

The Warhawks, who had beaten Oshkosh twice during the regular season, shot 28.6 percent overall and were held to 16 points in the second half. Emily Schumacher paced Whitewater with 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Oshkosh led by five points at halftime, 29-24, but pulled away with a 16-0 run late in the third quarter.

The Titans outscored the Warhawks 40-16 in the second half.

Leah Porath led four Oshkosh double-digit scorers with 16 points off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting. Nikki Arneson had 14 points, while Isabella Samuels added 13.

Whitewater had gotten the best of Oshkosh in the tournament title game each of the last two years, winning 68-65 in 2018 and 65-56 in 2017.

OSHKOSH 69, WHITEWATER 40

Whitewater (40)—Conley 2-3 2-4 6; Raeder 0-3 2-2 4; Freckmann 3-4 1-4 8; Smith 0-1 0-0 0; R. Schumacher 0-1 0-0 0; E. Schumacher 4-16 0-0 11; S. Schumacher 2-7 1-2 5; Kieres 0-2 2-2 2; Corcoran 0-3 0-0 0; Rosencrants 0-0 0-0 0; Vainisi 0-1 0-0 0; Deichl 0-1 0-0 0; Taylor 2-5 0-0 4; Elias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-49 8-14 40.

Oshkosh (69)—Schneider 4-6 4-4 12, Arneson 3-6 6-6 14, Samuels 6-8 1-2 13, Campbell 0-5 2-2 2; Pustina 0-5 2-4 3; Kaiser 0-0 0-0 0; Freitag 0-0 0-0 0; Bull 0-1 1-2 1; Porath 7-9 2-3 16; Rabas 0-3 0-0 0; Rueth 1-4 0-0 2; Miller 0-0 2-2 2; Vande Zande 2-2 1-4 5. Totals: 23-49 21-29 69.

Whitewater 11 13 5 11—40

Oshkosh 17 12 20 20—69

3-point goals—Whitewater 4-16 (Raeder 0-3, Freckmann 1-1, E. Schumacher 3-7, Smith 0-1, R. Schumacher 0-1, Corcoran 0-2, Vainisi 0-1), Oshksoh 2-16 (Schneider 0-2, Arneson 2-3, Campbell 0-2, Pustina 0-3, Bull 0-1, Rabas 0-3, Rueth 0-2). Rebounds—Whitewater 27 (S. Schumacher 7), Oshkosh 39 (Three with 5). Assists—Whitewater 5 (Raeder 2, S. Schumacher 2), Oshkosh 13 (Campbell 4). Total fouls—Whitewater 22, Oshkosh 16.