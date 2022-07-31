The rest of the Championship Flight of the Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament never got a chance to earn the first-place trophy Sunday.
Sam Van Galder made sure of that.
Van Galder took the lead in the first few holes of Sunday’s final round at Glen Erin Golf Club. At that point, there was no stopping Van Galder from his ninth city golf championship. He shot a final-round two-under par 69 to finish two strokes ahead of runner-up Matt Zimmerman, who shot a 70 in the final round at Glen Erin.
“I wanted this one pretty bad,” Van Galder said.
"This one" was significant. It tied Van Galder with Jan Hoffman for the most city championships won.
Michael Oellerich, who led after two rounds by a stroke over Van Galder, shot a final round 77 and finished third, seven strokes behind the champion.
Van Galder, who has won the last three city tournaments, erased Oellerich’s one-stroke advantage with a first-hole birdie Sunday. After three holes, Van Galder's lead was three shots.
He played keep-away over the final 15 holes, using irons on his drives and dropping most of his putts.
“I played really good,” Van Galder said. “Until the last hole, I never opened the door to give those guys a chance to slide in.
“I made the birdie putts I was close with,” he said. “I didn’t three-putt in three rounds, which I don’t think I’ve ever done. So I never gave those guys a chance.”
Zimmerman did make something of a charge in the back nine on Sunday. He was within three strokes at the par-three 16th and had a 4-foot putt for birdie while Van Galder was 8 feet away.
Van Galder sank his putt. Zimmerman missed his and settled for par, growing the eventual winner's lead to four with two holes to play.
“If he would have made his, and I would have missed mine, it would have been one shot with two to go,” Van Galder said. “Then it would have been game on.”
Instead it was “game over,” although Van Galder did give Zimmerman a glimmer of hope on 18.
Van Galder carried his lead into the final hole, but things got a bit scary when he pulled his drive and then hit his second shot into a hazard. He had to take a drop.
Images of the 18th hole during the 2005 city tournament came back to him.
“That was the year Travis Marting won,” Van Galder said. “We were tied for the lead. I hit my drive in the bunker, just like I did today. I took an 8-iron just trying to lay up and went into a hazard and lost the ball, just like I did today.
“It was lucky I had a three-shot lead.”
Van Galder bogeyed the 18th after Zimmerman missed a 15-foot birdie putt that might have put a bit of pressure on Van Galder.
Zimmerman, a 2018 Janesville Parker High graduate, got a lesson on how to win the city championship. It was not the first time he got a golf lesson from Van Galder.
Van Galder coached Zimmerman through his four years at Parker.
“He’s known me since eighth grade,” Zimmerman said. “It was fun to go at him.”
Zimmerman graduated from college in May. Now an accountant with Baker Tilley in Sun Prairie, Zimmerman hasn’t had the opportunity to play as much as he did through high school.
“I’ve played pretty bad throughout the summer,” said Zimmerman, who was the 2018 Big Eight Golfer of Year. “I made a lot of putts. It’s the first time I’ve felt like the old me.”
He’ll likely get a few more chances to beat his high school coach in the coming years. Van Galder said as much as he held the city championship trophy and told the crowd and Zimmerman that there was plenty of room for his name on the champions plaque on the trophy base.
But Van Galder plans to have his name engraved again next year when he goes for his record-setting 10th title.
“Next year, I’ll want it bad again,” he said.
Phillips wins First Flight title
Mitch Phillips proved it is never too late to pick up the game.
The 2011 Janesville Craig High graduate won the First Flight title with a three-round total of 240. Shannon Dooley finished one stroke behind.
Phillips has only played in two tournaments—the city tournament last year and this year.
“I didn’t start playing until after high school,” Phillips said. “I played baseball and football at Craig and then realized golf was a significant alternative.”
He played in the championship flight last year.
Paul Sullivan won the Second Flight with a 251 total.
Nate Farrell, Derek Cooper, Bryce Sullivan and Jim Liebetrau finished tied for second with 255 totals.
Andrew Olson was the Third Flight champion with a 268 total. Kevin Clark and Scott Blegen tied for second at 271.
JANESVILLE MEN’S CITY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
At Janesville Country Club, first round Friday
At Janesville Riverside, second round Saturday
At Glen Erin Golf Club, third round Sunday
FINAL RESULTS
(Top six finishers)
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Sam Van Galder, 72-66-69—207 (-8). 2. Matt Zimmerman, 70-69-70—209 (-6). 3. Michael Oellerich, 68-69-77—214 (-1). 4. Nick Corban, 71-70-75—216 (+1). 5. Andrew Morrison, 72-67-78—217 (+2). 6. Brad Bohlman, 76-73-72—221 (+6).
FIRST FLIGHT
Mitch Phillips, 83-79-78—240 (+25). 2. Shannon Dooley, 84-78-79—242 (+27). 3. Jordan Mathey, 80-83-69—244 (+29). T4. Patrick Kennedy, 85-77-82—244 (+29). T4. Gary Neumueller, 79-83-82—244 (+29). T4. Jordan Moss, 83-82-79—244 (+29).
SECOND FIGHT
Paul Sullivan, 90-83-78—251 (+36). T2. Nate Farrell, 88-87-80—255 (+40). T2. Derek Cooper, 91-84-80—255 (+40). T2. Bryce Sullivan, 89-84-2—255 (+40). T2—Jim Liebetrau, 89-85-81—255 (+40). T6. Ray Lunder, 90-84-82—256 (+41). T6. Jared Crowley, 91-81-84—256 (+41).
THIRD FLIGHT
Andrew Olson, 100-82-86—268 (+53). T2. Kevin Clark, 95-91-85—271 (+56). T2. Scott Blegen, 96-87-88—271 (+56). 4. Andrew Richmond, 97-85-91—273 (+58). 5. Gary Jarstad, 92-94-89—275 (+60). T6. Shawn Uschan, 98-85-94—276 (+61). T6. Bill Hess, 94-94-88—276 (+61).