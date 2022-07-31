The rest of the Championship Flight of the Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament never got a chance to earn the first-place trophy Sunday.

Sam Van Galder made sure of that.

JVG_220801_CITYGOLF05.jpg
Michael Oellerich hits from the 16th tee box during the final round of the Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament at Glen Erin Golf Club on Sunday. Oellerich entered the final round holding the lead and finished third in the tournament.
JVG_220801_CITYGOLF08.jpg
Sam Van Galder, left, and Matt Zimmerman shake hands after their round of golf Sunday in the Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament at Glen Erin Golf Club. Van Galder, who coached Zimmerman when he played for Janesville Parker, finished with a record-tying ninth title. Zimmerman finished in second.
