Logan Ommen nearly matched his goals total from last season in one game Friday night.
The Janesville Jets forward scored both goals--with both coming on assists from Mason Salquist and Tommy Middleton--as the Jets opened a road series at Kenai River with a 2-1 victory.
Ommen, who scored three goals in 47 games last year, got Janesville on the board late in the first period.
The Brown Bears tied the game with a goal in the second, but Ommen helped the Jets regain the lead for good less than two minutes into the third.
Janesville goalie Cole Brady stopped 34 of the 35 shots sent his way.
The teams play again late Saturday night.
JANESVILLE 2, KENAI RIVER 1
Janesville;1;0;1--2
Kenai River;0;1;0--1
First period
J--Logan Ommen (Mason Salquist, Tommy Middleton), 16:19.
Second period
KR--Ryan Reid (Trevor Schroder, Porter Schachle), 5:49.
Third period
J--Ommen (Salquist, Middleton), 1:40.
Saves--Cole Brady (J) 34, Dennis Westergard (KR) 21.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse