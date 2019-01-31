JANESVILLE

Brenden Olson was a fourth-line United States Hockey League forward looking for a bigger role with a move to the North American Hockey League.

The Janesville Jets needed someone to help jump-start their offense in the second half of the season.

So far, Olson and the Jets have been a perfect match.

Olson has scored seven goals—just three shy of the team lead for the season—and has 15 points through his first 13 games in a Janesville uniform.

He’ll carry that offensive momentum into this weekend’s two-game home slate against Springfield beginning Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

“He’s brought a spark to our lineup,” Jets head coach Corey Leivermann said. “He seems to make all of his teammates and linemates better.

“He’s a gifted, talented skater, and he kind of challenges (everyone) to keep up with his pace, whether it’s in practices or games, because he’s always moving his feet.”

Leivermann said Olson—who played for Eau Claire Memorial and Team Wisconsin—had no trouble quickly fitting in within the Jets locker room.

“He’s a Wisconsin kid, so he knew quite a few of the guys here and was at our tryout this summer,” Leivermann said.

Olsen, an Eau Claire native, had one assist in 11 games with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede.

Since coming to the Jets, however, he’s seen his role increase, including playing on the power play. Olson has a point in 11 of the 13 games he’s played, including each of the last five.

“In the USHL, if they (teams) have a player play 10 games, they can put them on their Affiliate List,” Leivermann said. “Ultimately, they made a decision it would be best for his development if he came to the North American league, where he can play more minutes and play a bigger role.”

Olson is also seeing time on the Jets’ penalty-kill units.

But it’s at the offensive end where he’s been the biggest boon. He had a goal and an assist in last weekend’s split at Springfield, and the goal was the NAHL’s No. 2-ranked highlight in the league’s top five plays from last weekend.

Olson carried the puck up the left side of the ice before slicing in from left to right across the top of the crease and dumping a backhanded shot into the net.

“That one goal came up and my phone started blowing up with DI schools,” Leivermann said. “He’s got a lot of schools right now. He’s one of our hottest commodities for kids who are probably going to commit Division I here in the next month or so.”

A goalie battle

NHL Central Scouting released its midseason rankings last week, and two goalie in this weekend’s Springfield/Janesville series were ranked in the top 10 list of North American goalies.

The Jr. Blues’ Jack Williams was ninth, and the Jets’ Cole Brady was 10th. They were the top NAHL goalies listed.

Williams got the win last Friday night and didn’t play Saturday, when Brady got the win in the series finale.

Tipping point?

Leivermann said Saturday night’s victory could be a turning point. Janesville had lost five straight games and were 1-6 since Leivermann replaced Gary Shuchuk as head coach.

“It was a good win for us Saturday to not only get the skid out of the way that we were on, but also it made us feel good that we earned everything we got in that game—goals, shifts, power plays,” Leivermann said. “I think it brought some life back to the team. We’d changed some things, and the results weren’t there, but now the guys have seen the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Weekend festivities

Saturday night the Jets will play host to Janesville Youth Hockey Night, which falls amidst Janesville Youth Hockey hosting a U8 “Hockey Rocks” tournament.

The youth hockey night is sponsored by The Gazette and will also feature a moment to remember the late John McPoland, a former Gazette sports reporter and columnist who covered the Jets’ inception a decade ago.

“John was a tremendous voice for hockey in our community,” Jets president Bill McCoshen said in a team release. “What better way to honor him than with a good old-fashioned hometown hockey day?”