T he “Admiral” and I celebrated our golden wedding anniversary last summer with a nice bottle of wine and plenty of reminiscences about our life together.
She said the toughest times over those five decades came on those mornings when I would come home late from my shift as a Beloit firefighter. And then, of course, there was the autumn of 1985.
The fall of ’85 was a great one for shooting ducks. The previous year, I chased webbed feet from Saskatchewan to Arkansas. But in 1985, duck hunting became an even greater passion.
It started up on this prairie province’s Quill Lakes in early October, just as it had the previous year. The first opener of the Wisconsin season wasn’t that great, but there were plenty of birds around after that.
I was gearing up for another hunt on the Mississippi on Nov. 1 when the ultimatum came down: “You (expletive deleted)! I haven’t seen you for six weeks—and tomorrow is my BIRTHDAY!”
A marriage can’t survive with this kind of selfishness. I begged forgiveness, promising her that Nov. 2 would be a day to remember.
Tempting telephone call
She went to bed content about 10 p.m. The phone rang an hour later. On the other end was hunting crony John Jachino.
“The flight came down today,” he said. “Can you hear those mallards?”
Our blind over on the Mississippi was just shy of a two-hour drive from home. I promised Jachino we would get after ’em the following morning.
I had less than 2 gallons of gas in the old Chevy pickup. But next to the truck in our rural driveway was the wife’s brand new Cutlass Ciera Brougham. The new-car smell was still wafting off its leather seats when I spread a blanket for Rufus, my Lab, at about 2 a.m.
A quick love note was placed on the kitchen table. We jumped in the new burgundy Ciera and headed west, running late and driving fast.
The peak of the whitetail rut in this neck of the woods always comes about the first week of November. Bucks seriously start chasing does the week before.
By Halloween the chase is more frantic, with only a few does in full estrus. We are in that target-rich chasing stage as you read these words.
Two miles from home, the Ciera’s front end more than kissed a buck in hot pursuit of a doe. We were able to limp back home, making a quick call to Jachino with the news.
Rufus glared at me with liquid brown eyes that said “you promised.”
Well, we did have a blind just off Sugar River, a couple miles from home. Rufus jumped in the old truck. We were hunkered down with the sound of whistling wings overhead at first light.
Catching ducks—and trouble
I stumbled into the kitchen before 8 a.m. with four beautiful orange legged, double-curlique tailed greenheads. The Admiral was quivering with rage, my love note crushed in her fist.
Thirty-five years later, the memory still brings a snarl to her lips. But the “little flight” still tends to show up on a strong northwest wind around Nov. 2.
“Nice mallards, huh?” I said timidly, raising the duck strap for emphasis. The Admiral countered with another deleted expletive, plus a desultory reference to the majestic birds.
With no way to justify this selfish behavior, begging for mercy was the logical retort. But she was still unaware her precious new Oldsmobile was leaking antifreeze all over the driveway.
A more chauvinist response was the only option. “If you’re upset about these ducks dropping feathers on your kitchen floor, look out the window at your car,” I muttered with false bravado.
Her forgiveness was a long time coming, based on the epiphany of my addiction.
My name is Ted. I am a duckaholic.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc