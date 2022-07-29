Thanks to birdies on three of his first five holes, Oellerich fired a 4-under par 68 at the Janesville Country Club to take the lead after the first round of the Men's City Tournament.
The 35-year-old Oellerich was one of four golfers to break par in the opening round. Matt Zimmerman fired a 2-under par 70 and is two shots back, while last year's runner-up Nick Corban and Dustin Richards both shot 71s to trail by three shots. Eight-time City champion Sam Van Galder shot an even-par 72, along with 2019 champion Andrew Morrison.
Starting on the front nine, Oellerich parred his first two holes before birdieing holes 3, 4 and 5 to get to 3-under. He finished with a 33 on the front nine and rattled off a 1-under 35 on the back nine.
"I capitalized early in the round and that carried over," Oellerich said. "The only hole that really gave me trouble was No. 12, where I had to make a long putt to for a double bogey.
"The course was playing a little easier than it normally would because some tee boxes were up, but there were still a couple of really tough pin placement like there always are during the City tournament."
Oellerich's best finish in the City tournament was third place, and with 36 holes left, he's not looking ahead.
"There's still a lot of golf left to be played," Oellerich said. "Riverside is very gettable, so I'll have to come out and play well because I know a lot of the other guys will put up good scores."
Saturday's second round is at Riverside Golf Course, with Sunday's 18-hole finale at Glen Erin Golf Club.
