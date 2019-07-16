Griffin Oberneder's two-shot lead was gone by the time he made the turn.

Then he caught fire.

Boosted by an eagle on the 14th and a birdie on the 15th, Oberneder shot a 34 on the back nine at Riverside Golf Course on Tuesday to fend off a final-round challenge from Zack Milner and win the Janesville Junior City Golf Tournament.

Oberneder carded a 1-over 73--his personal-best at Riverside--to finish with a two-day total of 149. Milner shot 77, finishing six strokes back.

The Beloit Memorial High sophomore-to-be began the day with a two-shot advantage but double bogeyed No. 2 and played the front nine at 3-over. Milner caught Oberneder with a front-nine 37.

Oberneder's highlight came at No. 14, where he made an eagle on the 499-yard par-5.

Kadin Kleman followed up his first-round 83 with a 76 to finish third, while Trey Oswald (84-76) placed fourth.

Sarah Ramsden (93-86) won the girls tournament, with Morgan Knilans (102-100) taking second. Kenna Cooper (69-72) was the girls' 8-10 winner.

Anthony Nguyen (44-46) won the boys' 8-10 title, while Owen Wagie (44-42) topped the boys' 11-12 competition.

Three locals make State Am cut

Locals Cory Aune, Daniel Ozga and Sam Van Galder made the cut Tuesday at the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia.

Aune, of Lake Geneva, shot an even-par 72 and sits in a tie for 30th through two rounds. Edgerton's Ozga eagled the par-5 13th en route to a 1-over 73 and a tie for 33rd, while Janesville's Van Galder carded a 75 to move into a tie for 40th.

The top 70 players and ties made the cut for Wednesday's third round.

Phillip Johnson, of Colgate, shot a bogey-free 67 to overtake first-round leader Samuel Anderson of Stoughton.

Marquette University golfer Hunter Eichorn had the day's best round--a 7-under 65. He's tied with Anderson for second place at 6 under, one stroke behind Johnson.