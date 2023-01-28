The Janesville Jets showed off their full arsenal at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday night.
Nine players recorded two or more points as the team put up its highest scoring output of the season in a 9-5 win over the Chippewa Steel that also gave the Jets their first series sweep of 2022-23.
Forward Jimmy Doyle added to his team-leading points total with a goal and three assists to put him at 34 points on the season. His next goal will be his 20th of the campaign.
Merril Steenari and Max Wagener both scored twice for Janesville, while Connor Deturris contributed a goal and two assists.
The Jets took the lead at 6:25 of the first period Saturday with Wagener's first goal, then Sam Rice of the Steel tied the game 49 seconds later. Janesville then scored the next six goals of the contest to lead 7-1 through 7:37 of the second period.
Chippewa tried to answer back. J.J. Grainda scored twice in the second period to make it 7-3, and Noah Grolnic scored the first goal of the third period at 12:40 for the Steel, making it 7-4.
But Deturris and Gabriel Lundberg scored the next two goals at 14:38 and 15:56 of the third to restore the Jets' heavy advantage.
On Friday night, it took the Janesville Jets' skaters a couple of periods to catch up with goaltender Selby Warren, but once they did, they cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Steel.
Warren made 35 saves on the night and had 23 through two periods but was trailing 1-0. That was until Doyle struck on the power play at the 6:57 mark of the third with assists from Deturris and Conner Brown.
The Steel and Jets played knotted up for another nine minutes before Lundberg scored the game-winner at 15:10. Mack Keryluk had one of the assists on that goal and then scored the third into an empty net on Doyle's assist with 29 seconds left in the game.
The wins gave Janesville four points and pushed them into third place in the NAHL's Midwest Division, four points behind the co-leaders Minnesota and Fairbanks. The Jets host the Ice Dogs for two games at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.