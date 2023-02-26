The Janesville Jets lost all three of their weekend games against Kenai River in North American Hockey League play.
On Thursday, a goal in the first period for Janesville’s Mack Keryluk wasn’t enough to overcome the Brown Bears in a 3-2 loss.
With the score tied at 1-1 entering the third period, the Brown Bears scored at 3:40. The Jets bounced back and even the score at 8:17 with a goal from Grayden Daul on a power play.
Kenai River kept pushing and scored a goal before the final buzzer with 31 seconds in regulation to best the Jets.
On Friday, the Brown Bears jumped to an early lead as they scored 4 goals in the first period.
Two third-period goals from Janesville’s Josh Orrico and Matthew Hale weren’t enough to mount a comeback in a 6-3 defeat.
Janesville pushed the teams’ Saturday contest to overtime, but the Brown Bears emerged victorious 4-3.
The Jets came alive after a scoreless first period and recorded two goals in the second. Connor Deturris and Parker Mabbett scored goals for the Jets, and they held a 2-1 advantage entering the third period.
Kenai River struck first in the period, but Janesville answered quickly with another goal from Mabbett. The Jets’ defense couldn’t hold its one-goal advantage, and a Brown Bears’ goal sent the game into overtime.
In overtime, Kenai River’s Ryan Finch delivered the game-winner and sweep clincher at the 2:24 mark.
The Jets will travel to Chippewa Falls next Friday and Saturday to take on the Chippewa Steel.
RESULT THURSDAY
KENAI RIVER 3, JANESVILLE 2
Kenai River 0 1 2—3
Janesville 1 0 1—2
First Period
J—Mack Keryluk (Max Wagener, Gabriel Lundberg) 14:28.
Second Period
KR—Garett Drotts (Bryce Monrean) 16:01.
Third Period
KR—Ben Monson (Ryan Finch, Kotaro Tsutsumi) 3:40. J—Grayden Daul (Gustav Portillo, Josh Orrico), pp, 8:17. KR—Hunter Newhouse (Jack Anderson, Monrean) 19:29.
Saves—Peter Sterling (J) 28, Nils Wallstrom (KR) 25.
RESULT FRIDAY
KENAI RIVER 6, JANESVILLE 3
Kenai River 4 1 1—6
Janesville 1 0 2—3
First Period
KR—Hunter Newhouse (Jack Anderson, Bryce Monrean), pp, 3:32. J—Mack Keryluk (Charlie Lieberman, Grayden Daul), sh, 7:50. KR—Noah Holt (Anderson, Ashton Christman) 9:50. KR—Ryan Finch (Ben Monson, Garrett Drotts) 16:51. Newhouse (Drotts, Monrean) 18:08.
Second Period
KR—Kotaro Tsutsumi (Ryan Finch, Hayden Walters) 8:27.
Third Period
J—Josh Orrico (Connor Deturris, Noah Gibbs), pp, 6:47. J—Matthew Hale (Conner Brown) 8:09. KR—Casper Condradsson Kelvgaard (Anderson, Owen Hanson) 13:26.
Saves—Nils Wallstrom (KR) 29, Peter Sterling (J) 25, Selby Warren (J) 14.
RESULT SATURDAY
KENAI RIVER 4, JANESVILLE 3 (OT)
Kenai River 0 1 2 1—4
Janesville 0 2 2 0—3
Second Period
J—Connor Deturris (Jimmy Doyle, Merril Steenari) 0:10. J—Parker Mabbett (Steenari, Deturris) 3:59. KR—Garett Drotts (Bryce Monrean, Joe Manning) 10:46.
Third Period
KR—Drotss (Luke Hause, Monrean) 5:34. J—Mabbett (Max Wagener, Donner de Haro) 7:31. KR—Mason Wharton (Drotts, Hunter Newhouse) 11:18.
Overtime
KR—Ryan Finch (Manning, Monrean) 2:24.