The Janesville Jets took it to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for a 6-2 win Friday night before the teams’ scheduled game Saturday was postponed because the skating surface at the Janesville Ice Arena couldn’t be sufficiently smoothed out before game time.

Parker Mabbett had two goals, three other Jets had two assists and Janesville outshot Fairbanks 53-17 in Friday’s contest.

