The Janesville Jets took it to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for a 6-2 win Friday night before the teams’ scheduled game Saturday was postponed because the skating surface at the Janesville Ice Arena couldn’t be sufficiently smoothed out before game time.
Parker Mabbett had two goals, three other Jets had two assists and Janesville outshot Fairbanks 53-17 in Friday’s contest.
Two goals in the span of 1 minute, 1 second in the first period put the Jets ahead. The Ice Dogs cut the lead back down to one at 3:01 of the second, but Merril Steenari and Mabbett scored in the back half of the middle frame to put their team up 4-1.
Gustav Portillo and Max Wagener capped Janesville’s scoring with another one-two punch of goals at 8:48 and 9:58 of the final period.
Jets goaltender Selby Warren didn’t have much traffic to contend with, making 15 saves on just 17 shots faced to pick up the victory.
Saturday’s game between the teams was postponed when a patch of ice between one of the faceoff circles and the goal line was uneven, presenting a safety hazard. The ice arena hosted a youth tournament during the day before the Jets were to play.
After several attempts to smooth it out—including with a couple of blasts from a fire extinguisher—and assessments by game officials and team representatives, the game was called off about an hour after it was supposed to begin.
RESULT FRIDAY
JANESVILLE 6, FAIRBANKS 2
Fairbanks 0 1 1—2
Janesville 2 2 2—6
FIRST PERIOD
J—Parker Mabbett (Max Wagener, Gabriel Lundberg), 10:15. J—Connor Deturris (Josh Orrico, Jimmy Doyle), 11:16.