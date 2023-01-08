After squandering a 2-0 first-period lead Friday night on their way to losing 5-3, the Janesville Jets bounced back Saturday and beat the visiting Chippewa Steel 5-1 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
In Saturday's game, Jets goaltender Dylan Johnson withstood a 21-shot onslaught by the Steel in the first period, allowing just one to get past him at 4:18 of the first. Janesville's Parker Mabbett scored his third goal of the season just nine seconds later to tie the game.
Gabriel Lundberg scored the game-winner at 1:19 of the second, and Janesville never looked back. Jimmy Doyle scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season in the third period Saturday. Doyle also contributed an assist Friday to add to his 24 total points (goals plus assists) on the season.
On Friday night, Connor Deturris scored early for Janesville at 1:55 of the first, followed by Gustav Portillo at 17:53 to give the Jets a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Deturris also scored Saturday to lift his season total to 11, second to Doyle on the team.
The Steel scored the only goal of Friday's second period and scored twice in the first minutes of the third to take the lead.
Ethan Begg scored for Janesville to tie the game at 8:56, but Chippewa netted the game-winner at 17:22, then added an empty-net goal with less than a minute left to set the final score.
Janesville's Selby Warren had 39 saves in Friday night's loss.