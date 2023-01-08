01STOCK_JETSLOGO

After squandering a 2-0 first-period lead Friday night on their way to losing 5-3, the Janesville Jets bounced back Saturday and beat the visiting Chippewa Steel 5-1 at the Janesville Ice Arena.

In Saturday's game, Jets goaltender Dylan Johnson withstood a 21-shot onslaught by the Steel in the first period, allowing just one to get past him at 4:18 of the first. Janesville's Parker Mabbett scored his third goal of the season just nine seconds later to tie the game.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you