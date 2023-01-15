Janesville lost ground in the NAHL Midwest Division standings after losing a pair of games to last-place Springfield on Friday and Saturday night.
The Jets fell 3-2 Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena and lost their first-ever game in Beloit 4-3 to the Junior Blues.
On Friday night, Janesville found itself down 2-0 on a pair of Springfield power-play goals in the second period and at 2:25 of the third before rallying to score a pair within a minute of each other at 4:37 and 5:22 of the final period to tie the game.
But it was Landry Schmuck of Springfield who found the game-winner with nine minutes left to play. It was his second goal of the game, and it was the Junior Blues’ third power-play score of contest.
Janesville again found itself down in Saturday’s game at Edwards Ice Arena in Telfer Park in Beloit.
The Jets trailed 3-0 early in the third before Max Giblin and Jimmy Doyle scored to cut the deficit to one at the 10:58 mark of the third period. Edvards Bergmanis put the Junior Blues back up 4-2 with an empty-net goal at 19:07 before Doyle scored again at 19:30 to set the final score.
Doyle’s goals were his 16th and 17th of the season, enough to be tied for 10th in goals in the entire North American Hockey League.
The Junior Blues will host the Jets for a two-game series in Springfield, Illinois, next Friday and Saturday.
RESULT FRIDAY
SPRINGFIELD 3, JANESVILLE 2
Springfield 0 1 2—3
Janesville 0 0 2—2
SECOND PERIOD
S—Landry Schmuck (Nikita Nikora, Mac Gadowsky), pp, 8:09.
THIRD PERIOD
S—Grant Ellings (Edvards Bergmanis, Jake Peterson), pp, 2:25. J—Gunnar Williams (Noah Gibbs, Jimmy Doyle), 4:37. J—Merril Steenari (Charlie Liberman, Gustav Portillo), pp, 5:22. S—Schmuck (Nikora, Brayden Cook), pp, 11:00.
Saves—Aksel Reid (S) 32, Dylan Johnson (J) 29.
RESULT SATURDAY
SPRINGFIELD 4, JANESVILLE 3
Springfield 1 1 2—4
Janesville 0 0 3—3
FIRST PERIOD
S—James Callahan (Bergmanis, Isaac Keller), 17:15.