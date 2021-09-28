JANESVILLE
As a Black student growing up in Massachusetts, new University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley learned early the value of having role models who looked like her.
“I was in fifth grade before I had my first Black teacher,” Moseley said.
Those early experiences have shaped Moseley’s journey as a student-athlete, assistant coach and finally as a head coach.
Moseley was the keynote speaker for the Janesville School District’s Multicultural Teacher Scholarship “Believe and Achieve” dinner Monday night. The event is the scholarship fund’s main annual fundraiser.
The program provides scholarships of up to $25,000 over five years to students who pursue a degree in education and commit to applying for a teaching position with the school district.
The Janesville district is not obligated to hire the students, but so far it has hired every program graduate who has applied.
Currently, there are about 800 teachers in the Janesville district serving more than 9,500 students. More than 30% of Janesville’s enrollment is students of color, but the district currently has only 14 teachers of color.
Eleven of those have come through the Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program, which has been in existence since 2008.
Monday night, Moseley said she learned the value of education from her parents, James Moseley and Linda Randolph.
“My dad worked multiple jobs when I was growing up,” Moseley said. “My parents instilled in my sister that we could accomplish anything. But we had to give 110%.”
Moseley said among her first orders of business in Madison will be to establish a culture of inclusiveness. She has been involved in a number of social justice causes over the years, including being a founding member of the Patriot League’s Anti-Racism Commission, a member of the University of Connecticut’s Diversity Council, and a member of the University of Denver’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Moseley toiled the past three seasons as the head coach at Boston University, her alma mater, where she compiled a 45-29 mark, including 12-3 in last year’s COVID-19-affected season. She is a 2004 BU graduate who also played for the Terriers.
She spent nine years as an assistant at Connecticut under legendary Huskies coach Geno Auriemma. Before that, she was an assistant at Minnesota for two seasons.
Moseley said scholarship programs like the Janesville School District’s multicultural teaching program help students of color achieve their dreams by giving them mentors and role models.
“As a Black female, I feel like I stand on the shoulders of the incredible women who came before me,” Moseley said. “I also have a responsibility to blaze a path for those who come behind me.”
Marshall Middle School physical education and health teacher Alyssa Hopson, a program graduate, served as emcee for the dinner. She does double duty as the dance team coach at Parker High School, where she graduated from in 2016.
“This program helped me become the first member of my immediate family to go to college,” Hopson said.
Hopson introduced Moseley—aided by her Parker dance team—to a rousing rendition of “On Wisconsin.”
Moseley, 39, is the seventh Black woman to coach a basketball team in one of the Power Five football conferences.