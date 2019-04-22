The most watched item at Rodney and Nicole Trewyn’s house Saturday will be their son’s phone.

At some point, that phone will buzz with a call that will provide Nate Trewyn with an opportunity to fulfill his life’s dream.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Trewyn will receive a chance to play in the National Football League.

“That’s something that’s always been my long-term goal,” Trewyn said last Saturday. “If I was down, I would say, ‘Hey, this is my long-term goal. Keep going.’

“It always has been in the back of my mind.”

The process began when he started all four years at Milton High. He went to NCAA Division II Minnesota State Mankato, where he started all 12 games of his redshirt freshman season. He continued after he transferred to UW-Whitewater, where he earned All-WIAC and All-America honors his final three seasons.

He capped off his collegiate career by earning the Rimington Award as the top center in NCAA Division III football.

People noticed the agile center.

“Hell of a football player,” UW-Oshkosh football coach Pat Cerroni told Bob McGinn, a long-time NFL writer, who covers the Packers. “One of the best offensive linemen I’ve seen in my 18 years in the league.”

His agent, 1993 Janesville Craig High graduate Ron Slavin, got him into a workout center run by Duane “Duke” Manyweather, a former Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach, who is considered an offensive lineman guru.

Trewyn left for Manyweather’s private camp the day after Christmas to put him in position to get drafted later this week.

For three weeks, Trewyn and Manyweather went through daily one-on-one sessions.

“Basically, you are doing something every hour of the day,” Trewyn said. “In the morning for an hour or two, you’re doing position work. Then you have breakfast, then you go work out.

“You have lunch, then you work out, then you go to treatment. Our days were pretty consumed.”

Those grinding days prepared him for his appearance in the National Football League Players Association Bowl on Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Trewyn was the lone Division III representative among the 112 players invited to play in the game.

Trewyn played on the American Team that was guided by former Colts coach Chuck Pagano.

After that game, Trewyn’s sights were set on the NFL Pro Day at the University of Wisconsin.

He was the only non-Badger player to participate in the workout held inside the McClain Center on March 19.

Personnel from all 32 NFL watched 13 UW seniors and two former Badger players—and Trewyn—do drills and tests.

Trewyn was well prepared and did well. He had a vertical jump of 28½ inches. His broad jump was 8 feet, 5 inches, and he did 26 reps on the bench press.

“It was a great day,” Trewyn said. “It was the day we had been working for the past couple of months. It was good to get there in front of all those teams and show that I could play along with those guys.”

That was a huge hurdle to clear, but Trewyn never doubted his ability.

And he has no regrets playing Division III football under Warhawk coach Kevin Bullis and offensive line coach Brent Allen.

“Transferring from Mankato to Whitewater is probably one of the best decisions I ever made,” Trewyn said. “Where I am as a player, it was a great school to go to. The coaching staff always had my back, and they set me up for the position I am in today.”

That position is the possibility of being the first WIAC player to be drafted since UW-Stevens Point tackle Pete Lucas was selected in the 10th round by Atlanta in 1991—five years before Trewyn was born.

“He would be a really good possible late pick,” one scout told McGinn. “Athletic for a big guy. Now he’s got no play strength, but he absolutely could (get stronger) when you’re not worried about school, and that’s your deal.

“He is tough. He’ll give you effort. He’s an interesting project.”

Trewyn’s play also impressed another scout McGinn interviewed.

“Impressive combination of athletic ability, technique and football intelligence to develop,” the scout said. “Adequate feet to slide and mirror.”

The Packers have shown interest, according to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, who labels Trewyn one of his five best “under-the-radar small-school prospects.”

Pauline wrote: “He’s a tough, wide-bodied blocker at the pivot who plays with terrific fundamentals. Depending on who you speak with, there are as few as seven draftable centers available this year, and a few of them are guards who project to center.”

The Packers have ten picks in this year’s draft, including six in from rounds 4-7.

Since the pro day in Madison, Trewyn has been at his parents’ home off of Harmony Town Hall Road, where he has relaxed before what will likely be a storm of events starting Saturday—the final day of the draft.

“It’s been pretty much chill,” he said about the past month. “I work out for a few hours a day, and then basically eat. That’s all I have going on.”

The first round of the draft is Thursday night. Rounds 2 and 3 are selected Friday night. The final four rounds of picks begin Saturday at noon. Trewyn projects to be a seventh-round pick.

If he isn’t drafted, Slavin’s phone likely will be buzzing with multiple teams wanting Trewyn as a free-agent signee.

“From what I know, I have a draftable grade,” Trewyn said.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old will be at his parents’ house on Saturday with the TV on.

“We’ll just have a few people over,” Trewyn said. “Just watch and pay attention to it.”

And, for sure, he’ll keep his phone charged and within reach, waiting for the call he has worked so hard to get.