Nick Nardella’s goal 1:39 into overtime capped a Janesville rally and gave the Jets a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in a NAHL game at Cloquet, Minnesota on Saturday night.
Nardella scored off an assist from Charlie Schoen. It was Schoen’s third assist of the night and 15th of the season.
Nardella’s 14th goal of the season put the Jets ahead for the only time of the game.
Issac Novak’s power-play goal tied the game in the first period after Minnesota had taken a 1-0 lead.
Janesville entered the third period down 2-1, but Justin Thompson scored off an assist from Schoen to tie it at 2-2 4:30 into the period.
The Wilderness regained the lead at the 7:12 mark. Janesville’s Carter Hottman scored to tie it at 3-3 at 12:40.
Riley Sims was big in net for Janesville, making 40 saves.
The teams conclude the two-game series today.
JANESVILLE 4, WILDERNESS 3 (OT)
Janesville 1 0 2 1—3
Min. Wilderness 1 1 1 0—3
First PeriodM—Bram Scheerer (Tyler Watkins), 10:48; J—Isaac Novak (Charlie Schoen, Parker Lindaur), 18:27 (pp)
Second PeriodM—Kimball Johnson (Watkins, Garrett Worth), 18:06.
Third PeriodJ—Justin Thompson (Schoen), 4:30. M—Worth (Watkins), 7:12; J—Carter Hottman (Nick Michel), 12:40.
OvertimeJ—Nick Nardella (Schoen), 1:39.
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 40, M—Isak Johansson (M) 30.