It was a rough weekend in Eagle River for the Janesville Jets.
The first-place Wisconsin Windigo outscored the Jets 16-3 in a pair of North American Hockey League games Friday and Saturday, dealing a blow to Janesville's fading playoff hopes.
A five-goal middle period for the Windigo put the Jets on ice in Friday's 10-2 defeat. Janesville's Will Troutwine scored his third goal of the season to open the scoring in the game, but the Jets didn't score again until they were down 9-1 in the third period.
Victor Widlund had a hat trick and three assists for Wisconsin, and seven other Windigo players scored one goal apiece. Eight of the goals were charged to Janesville's Peter Sterling, who had 14 saves. Dixon Ehlers played the final period, making 14 stops but letting in two more Wisconsin goals.
On Saturday, the two teams played a scoreless first period before both teams netted a goal in less than 30 seconds — Wisconsin's Jonathan Bell at 6:27 and Janesville's Max Wagener at 6:56.
From there, the Windigo scored twice with a man advantage in the second to go up 3-1. Wisconsin then added three more in the third, including two more power play goals to finish 4 for 4 on the night on the power play and hand the Jets a 6-1 loss.
Janesville has picked up just five points in the standings in its last 10 games, falling to seventh place in the eight-team Midwest Division with just six regular season games to go. The good news for the Jets is that they're just four points behind a playoff spot, and four of their six remaining games are at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville;1;0;1—2
Wisconsin;3;5;2—10
J—Will Troutwine (Noah Gibbs, Matthew Hale), 4:56. W—Will Schumacher (Max Martin, Victor Widlund), 15:35. W—Benjamin Anderson (Axel Begley, Zachary Cline), 16:54. W—Widlund (Anderson, Schumacher), pp, 19:58.
W—Daniil Dolzhenko (Samuel Jacobs, Chris Kernan), 2:58. W—Frank Jenkins (Widlund, Schumacher), pp, 3:37. W—Luke Baker (Patrick Isiguzo, Everett Pietila), 9:42. W—Isiguzo (Baker, Pietila), 17:56. W—Widlund (Cashen Naeve, Mario DiMaggio), 18:52.
W—Widlund (Cline, Anderson), 6:58. J—Max Wagener (Mack Keryluk, Gabriel Lundberg), 15:35. W—Martin (Schumacher, Widlund), 15:51.
Saves—Peter Sterling (J) 14, Dixon Ehlers (J) 14, Gavin Moffatt (W) 27.
Janesville;0;1;0—1
Wisconsin;0;3;3—6
W—Jonathan Bell (Zachary Burfoot, Benjamin Anderson), 6:27. J—Max Wagener (Gabriel Lundberg, Gustav Portillo), 6:56. W—Victor Widlund (Anderson, Will Schumacher), pp, 8:49. W—Max Martin (Daniil Dolzhenko, Axel Begley), pp, 14:49.
W—Drew Fisher (Luke Baker, Dolzhenko), 4:50. W—Widlund (Anderson, Frank Jenkins), pp, 17:46. W—Martin (Dolzhenko, Begley), pp, 19:35.
Saves—Rowan White (J) 35, Gavin Moffatt (W) 20.
