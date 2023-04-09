01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Special teams breakdowns for the Janesville Jets in the last two games of their season led to a sweep by the Springfield Junior Blues.

Springfield scored on a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period of Friday’s game and despite putting 47 shots on goal, Janesville could not catch up in a 2-1 loss. Conner Brown scored the Jets’ goal in the second period with assists from Gustav Portillo and Matthew Hale.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you