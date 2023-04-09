Special teams breakdowns for the Janesville Jets in the last two games of their season led to a sweep by the Springfield Junior Blues.
Springfield scored on a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period of Friday’s game and despite putting 47 shots on goal, Janesville could not catch up in a 2-1 loss. Conner Brown scored the Jets’ goal in the second period with assists from Gustav Portillo and Matthew Hale.
Jets goaltender Annelies Bergmann, the first female player to see regular season action in a Tier I or II hockey game, made 22 saves on 24 shot attempts in 59 minutes of action.
On Saturday night, Janesville held a 2-0 at 2:45 of the second period after Mack Keryluk’s goal. Josh Orrico and Kyle Kudrna, who scored the first goal at 2:07 of the first, had the assists on Keryluk’s score.
Seconds before the second intermission, Springfield cut the deficit back down to 2-1 and then took the lead after two power-play goals in the first 6:01 of the final period. The Junior Blues went up 4-2 at 11:26, then an empty-net goal with 30 seconds to go made it 5-2.
While six of the eight teams in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division have two more games to play, the losses to Springfield marked the end of Janesville’s season.
After the Jets swept a two-game set against the Chippewa Steel in Janesville on Jan. 27-28, they mustered just 10 more points in their final 19 games, finishing 4-13-2-0.
Jimmy Doyle and Connor Deturris finished the season as joint top goal-scorers with 19 apiece, while Gabriel Lundberg led the squad in assists with 24. Doyle’s 41 total points paced the team.
In net, Selby Warren played in 38 of Janesville’s 60 games and went 14-17-3-4 with a 2.72 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.