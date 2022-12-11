01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The Janesville Jets split their weekend series against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday and Sunday.

While the Jets couldn’t get their offense going in the first game—a 4-0 loss—the team found the back of the net seven times in the second game of the series. Janesville won that game 7-2.

