The Janesville Jets split their weekend series against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday and Sunday.
While the Jets couldn’t get their offense going in the first game—a 4-0 loss—the team found the back of the net seven times in the second game of the series. Janesville won that game 7-2.
In the first game against Minnesota on Saturday, the Jets couldn’t score despite putting up 30 shots on goal.
Minnesota scored twice in the first and second period. Four goals were enough for the Wilderness in their 4-0 shutout victory over the Jets.
While the Jets couldn’t give the home crowd any goals on Saturday, the offense showed up at home on Sunday.
Jimmy Doyle got things started for the Jets with a goal in the first period. The Wilderness scored at the end of the period, but the tie wouldn’t last long.
The Jets scored three goals in the second period. The first came from Connor Deturris assisted by Mack Keryluk and Charlie Lieberman, then Joseph Kramer scored back-to-back goals for Janesville, giving the team a 4-1 lead. Minnesota scored again in the period, but the Jets weren’t done scoring, either.
Three more goals in the third period by Joe Cesario, Max Wagener and Kramer would seal the Jets’ victory.
The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will come to town this weekend to face the Jets.