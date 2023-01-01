01STOCK_JETSLOGO

The race in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division tightened around the Janesville Jets as they split a pair of games against Anchorage on Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

After a two-week Christmas break, the Jets beat the Wolverines 5-3 on Friday before being shut out 3-0 on Saturday.

