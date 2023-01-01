The race in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division tightened around the Janesville Jets as they split a pair of games against Anchorage on Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
After a two-week Christmas break, the Jets beat the Wolverines 5-3 on Friday before being shut out 3-0 on Saturday.
Max Wagener's hat trick and Selby Warren's 31 saves in net were enough to help Janesville overcome giving up a pair of power-play goals and getting outshot by the Wolverines 34-26 in the first game. Wagener's three goals, one in each period, nearly doubled his goal output from the rest of the season (four).
Connor Deturris and Nate Murray also scored for Janesville. The goal was Murray's first of the season. Mack Keryluk, Matthew Hale and Kyle Kudrna all had two assists.
In Saturday night's game, Wolverines goaltender Shane Soderwall saved all 40 shots the Jets put on his net to pick up a 3-0 shutout victory.
Anchorage converted both its power-play opportunities Saturday and went 4 for 5 in the two games while Janesville went 0 for 5 with a man advantage.
With the division-leading Minnesota Wilderness idle, the Jets and Wolverines picked up ground in the standings, and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs pulled level with the Wilderness at the top of the division. Seven of the division's eight teams have between 39 and 34 points. The Jets are in fourth place with 35.
The two teams are scheduled to play a third straight game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Janesville Ice Arena.