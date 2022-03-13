William Gustavsson takes a shot at the goal during the second period of Janesville Jets' hockey game against Springfield on Friday. The Jets won on Friday, 5-2, but lost to the Jr. Blues on Saturday, 5-2, to bring an end to their 11-game winning streak.
William Gustavsson takes a shot at the goal during the second period of Janesville Jets' hockey game against Springfield on Friday. The Jets won on Friday, 5-2, but lost to the Jr. Blues on Saturday, 5-2, to bring an end to their 11-game winning streak.
The Janesville Jets’ 11-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-2 loss to the Springfield Jr. Blues at the Janesville Ice Center on Saturday night.
Springfield scored four consecutive goals after Jan Lasak gave the Jets a 2-1 lead 1 minute, 13 seconds into the second period, scoring a power-play goal on assists from A.J. Casperson and Cy LeClerc.
Arsenii Smekhnov opened the scoring for the Jets, scoring on assists from Robby Newton and Cade Destefani at 9:24 of the first period.
Leo Bacallao scored twice for the Jr. Blues, including the go-ahead goal at 10:44 of the second period.
Owen Millward made 21 saves in goal, and Jr. Blues goaltender Ethan Roberts saved 31 of the 33 shots he saw.
Janesville held on to third place in the eight-team Midwest Division of the North American Hockey League with a 28-20-1 record. With 67 points, the Jets trail Fairbanks with 67 and Springfield with 65 in the division race.
The Jets will travel to Chippewa Falls to meet the Chippewa Steel at 7 p.m. Friday, and the teams will come to Janesville for a rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday.