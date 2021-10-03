The Janesville Jets got out to an early 2-0 lead Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena, but ended up falling to the Minnesota Wilderness, 6-5 as the Wilderness competed the sweep of their two-game NAHL weekend series.
It was the same final score as Friday night's contest.
Saturday night, Janesville got early goals from Mack Keryluk, his fourth of the year, and Jan Lasak (2) to get out to the aforementioned 2-0 advantage.
The Wilderness equalized with a pair of goals in the final two minutes of the opening period. Janesville regained the lead at 3-2 with a Brendan Doyle goal (3) with 11 seconds left in the period.
The second period was all Minnesota, as Nicholas Rexine, Gunnar Thoreson and Ethan Wolthers all scored to give the Wilderness a 5-3 lead heading into the final period.
Lasak got the Jets to a 5-5 tie on goals at the 15:56 and 18:21 marks of the third period to complete the hat trick.
The Wilderness got the game-winner from Wolters with 33 seconds left in regulation.
Minnesota outshot Janesville, 31-27. Jets goalkeeper Michael D'Orazio had 25 saves. Jacob Zacharewicz had 22 saves for the Wilderness.
With the pair of losses, Janesville dropped to 2-5.
The Jets return to Minnesota next weekend for a two-game series against the Minnesota Magicians. Puck drop Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 is slated for 7 p.m.