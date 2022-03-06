Cy LeClerc scored 1 minute, 17 seconds into overtime Saturday to give the Janesville Jets a 3-2 victory over the host Chippewa Steel and a sweep of the teams’ weekend home-and-home series.
The Jets then rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 overtime win over the St. Cloud Norsemen in an interdivisional game Sunday to extend their winning streak to 10 games.
With the three weekend victories, the Jets improved to 27-20 and moved past Anchorage into sole possession of third-place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division race.
The Jets took an 8-3 home victory over the Steel on Friday. Five of the wins during the Jets’ current streak have come against Chippewa.
LeClerk, Janesville’s top scorer on the season, got his 27th goal on assists from Jack Larrigan and Will Troutwine early in overtime. The Jets took a 2-1 lead behind third-period goals from Ethan Begg and Jimmy Doyle, but Chippewa forced overtime on a goal by Nick Sajevic with less than 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in regulation.
Goaltender Michael D’Orazio made 34 saves to earn the victory.
JETS 3, STEEL 2 (OT)
Janesville 0 0 2 1 —3
Chippewa 0 0 2 0 —2
Third Period
C—Kelly (Schauer), 3:37; J—Begg (Casperson, Smekhnov), 4:08; J—Doyle (Troutwine, Daul), 8:22; C—Sajevic (Kelly, Frandina), 17:43.
Overtime
LeClerc (Larrigan, Troutwine), 1:17.
Saves—J 34 (D’Orazio); C 24 (Wishart). Penalties—J 5-10; C 4-8.
Jets 8, Steel 3—On Friday in Janesville, the Jets blasted home five goals in the third period to break open a 3-1 game against the Steel. The third period saw the teams combine for 12 penalties for 75 minutes, including a game misconduct penalty on the Steel’s Craig Kochendorfer.
The Jets got early goals from Ethan Begg, Jack Larrigan and Mack Keryluk. In the third period, Jimmy Doyle, William Gustavsson, Cade Destefani, Larrigan and Alex Thundercloud scored. Owen Millward made 24 saves in goal for the Jets.
JETS 8, STEEL 3
Chippewa 1 0 2 — 3
Janesville 2 1 5 — 8
First Period
J—Begg (Destefani), 0:06; J—Larrigan (Thundercloud, Newton), 6:16; C—Brille (Bellina), 11:31.
Second Period
J—Keryluk (Daul, Mell), 10:03.
Third Period
J—Doyle (Destefani, Thundercloud), 3:55; J—Gustavsson (Mell, LeClerc), pp, 9:19; J—Destefani (Casperson, Troutwine), pp, 9:55; C—Frandina (Bisson), 13:37; J—Larrigan (Lentz, Thundercloud), pp, 14:57; C—Grainda (Kelly, Bellina), 18:14; J—Thundercloud (Larrigan, Troutwine), 18:35.
Saves—C 19 (Kochendorfer 11, Wishart 8); J 24 (Millward). Penalties—C 11-54; J 10-39. Ejected—Kochendorfer, C.
Jets 4, Norsemen 3 (OT)—Troutwine scored on an assist from LeClerc 2:14 into overtime to help Janesville complete a road comeback against St. Cloud.
The Norsemen scored three goals in the first 7 minutes, 10 seconds of the second period. But Janesville got a goal from Doyle at 7:54 of the second, and then tied it in the third on goals from LeClerc and Keryluk.
Millward made 39 saves in goal.
JETS 4, NORSEMEN 3, OT
Janesville 0 1 2 1 — 4
St. Cloud 0 3 0 0 — 3
Second Period
SC—McCormack (Lajoie, Young), 0:19; SC—Lajoie (Perbix, Mesenburg), pp, 2:14; SC—O’Neill (Strand, Mesenburg), 7:10; J—Doyle (Larrigan, Kring), 7:54.
Third Period
J—LeClerk (Mell, Casperson), sh, 12:28; J—Keryluk (Daul, Doyle), 14:37.
Overtime
J—Troutwine (LeClerc), 2:14.
Saves—J 39 (Millward); SC 18 (Bolo). Penalties—J 6-20; SC 5-10.