Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Janesville Jets logo
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets put together a dominant second period Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in North American Hockey League action.
With the win, the Jets improved to 2-3 on the young 2021-22 season.
Jets coach Parker Burgess said his team applied what it’s been working on in practice this week—puck control.
“I liked how the guys came out in the second period,” Burgess said.
The Ice Dogs got on the board first when Tyler Stewart scored his third goal of the season at the 10-minute, 40-second mark of the opening period. Jack Ring and Jake Hale assisted.
Janesville got the equalizer at the 14:22 mark when Brendan Doyle scored his first goal of the season off a Grayden Daul assist.
The Jets took control in the second with a pair of goals. Arsenii Smekhov earned his first goal of the year on assists from Cy LeClerc and William Gustavvson.
LeClerc added a goal of his own—his fourth of the season—later in the period.
LeClerk said the Jets’ aggressiveness in the second period paid off. “We were taking lots of shots,” LeClerc said.
Burgess said LeClerc has been playing especially well so far in 2021-22.
On the night, the Jets outshot the Ice Dogs, 33-27. Owen Millward had 27 saves for Janesville.
Fairbanks got its second goal from Alexander Malinowski at the 5:36 mark.
The same two teams are in action tonight, with a 7 p.m. puck drop.
“It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row in this league,” Burgess said.
EL PASO 4, JANESVILLE 1
Fairbanks;1;0;1;2
Janesville;1;2;0;3
First period
F—Tyler Stewart (3; pp); Jack Ring, Jake Hale, 10:40.
J—Brendan Doyle (1); Grayden Daul, 14:22.
Second period
J—Armenii Smekhnov (1); Cy LeClerc, William Gustavvson, 1:55.
J—LeClerc (4); Jan Lasak, Robby Newton (11:42).
Third period
F—Alexander Malinowski (4; pp); Nolan Cunningham, Jacob Conrad, 5:36.
Shots on goal: Fairbanks 11-10-6-27; Janesville 14-7-12-33. Saves: Cayden Hargraves (F) 30; Owen Millward (J) 25.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!