CLOQUET, Minn.

The Janesville Jets dropped the opening game of a two-game weekend NAHL series against the Minnesota Wilderness Friday night, 6-5.

The Jets got on the board first in this one, with Jan Lasak scoring his first goal of the season at the 3:20 mark of the first period.

The Wilderness responded with a pair of goals later in the period: From Ethan Wolthers at the 6:45 mark and William Persson at 12:07 of the period.

Minnesota increased its lead to 3-1 at 1:54 of the second period on a Bryce Howard goal. Janesville's Grayden Daul cut the Jets deficit to 3-2 on his second goal of 2021-22 at the 5:06 mark of the frame.

Minnesota added a pair of goals later in the second period for a 5-2 advantage. Janesville responded with a pair of goals to close out the second period scoring: By Jonah Aegerter, his first of the season, at the 11:50 mark and Cy LeClerc's team-leading fifth goal of the year at 13:37.

The Jets tied it at 5 on Brendan Doy'le's second goal of the season at the 7:46 mark of the final period, but the Wilderness got what proved to be the game-winning goal from Nicholas Rexine with 2:11 left in the game.

The Jets fell to 2-4. The Wilderness improved to 4-2.

The same two teams are in action Saturday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:15 p.m.

MINNESOTA WILDERNESS 6, JANESVILLE 3

janesville;1;3;1;5

Minn. Wild;2;3;1;6

First period

J—Jan Lasak (1), 3:20.

M—Ethan Wolthers (2), (Bryce Howard, Gunnar Thoreson) 6:45.

M—William Persson (3), (Trevor Mitchell, Thoreson) 12:07.

Second period

M—Howard (2); (Wolthers, Cole Crusberg-Roseen), 1:54.

J—Grayden Daul (2); (William Gustavsson) 5:06.

M—Matthew McQuade (3); (Max Neill), 7:11.

M—Crusberg-Ruissen (3); (Hayden Kruse, Persson), 9:10.

J—Jonah Aegerter (2); (Cy LeClerc, Daul), 11:50.

J—LeClerc (5); (Aegerter), 13:37.

Third period

J—Brendan Doyle (2); (Gunnar Williams), 1:17.

M—Nicholas Rexine (2); (Bobby Metz, McQuade)17:49.

Shots on goal: Janesville 8-11-9-28; Minn. Wild. 6-9-11-26. Saves: Owen Millward (J) 6, Michael D'Orazio (J) 14; Zacharewicz (M) 23.

