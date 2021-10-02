The Janesville Jets dropped the opening game of a two-game weekend NAHL series against the Minnesota Wilderness Friday night, 6-5.
The Jets got on the board first in this one, with Jan Lasak scoring his first goal of the season at the 3:20 mark of the first period.
The Wilderness responded with a pair of goals later in the period: From Ethan Wolthers at the 6:45 mark and William Persson at 12:07 of the period.
Minnesota increased its lead to 3-1 at 1:54 of the second period on a Bryce Howard goal. Janesville's Grayden Daul cut the Jets deficit to 3-2 on his second goal of 2021-22 at the 5:06 mark of the frame.
Minnesota added a pair of goals later in the second period for a 5-2 advantage. Janesville responded with a pair of goals to close out the second period scoring: By Jonah Aegerter, his first of the season, at the 11:50 mark and Cy LeClerc's team-leading fifth goal of the year at 13:37.
The Jets tied it at 5 on Brendan Doy'le's second goal of the season at the 7:46 mark of the final period, but the Wilderness got what proved to be the game-winning goal from Nicholas Rexine with 2:11 left in the game.
The Jets fell to 2-4. The Wilderness improved to 4-2.
The same two teams are in action Saturday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:15 p.m.
MINNESOTA WILDERNESS 6, JANESVILLE 3
janesville;1;3;1;5
Minn. Wild;2;3;1;6
First period
J—Jan Lasak (1), 3:20.
M—Ethan Wolthers (2), (Bryce Howard, Gunnar Thoreson) 6:45.