Janesville reached the midpoint of perhaps its toughest road trip of the season—the Jets will have played six games in eight days in three Alaskan cities by the end of it—after beating Fairbanks 5-1 late Tuesday night.
The Jets had to make a midweek trip to Fairbanks between a pair of weekend series in Anchorage and Soldotna to make up a game against the Ice Dogs that had to be postponed because of unplayable ice conditions at the Janesville Ice Arena on Feb. 4.
Gabriel Lundberg, Merril Steenari and Peter Sterling made sure the extra travel was worth it.
Lundberg was credited with assists in each of the Jets’ three first-period goals and added a fourth assist in the second period, and Steenari scored twice and had an assist of his own.
Sterling, making his first appearance in net for Janesville since September, saved 35 of Fairbanks’ 36 shots on net.
The Jets were particularly strong on special teams Tuesday night, scoring on 3 of 4 of their power-play opportunities while shutting down 3 of 4 of the Ice Dogs’ extra-man chances.
The Alaska road trip continues Thursday night with the first of three games against the Kenai River Brown Bears at 10 p.m. Central Standard Time.
JANESVILLE 5, FAIRBANKS 1
Fairbanks 0 1 0—1
Janesville 3 2 0—5
FIRST PERIOD
J—Mack Keryluk (Max Wagener, Gabriel Lundberg), 2:04. J—Merril Steenari (Lundberg, Noah Gibbs), pp, 15:01. J—Conner Brown (Lundberg, Keryluk), 16:56.
SECOND PERIOD
J—Ryan Williams (Brown, Steenari), pp, 4:55. F—Joey Potter (Billy Renfrew, Julian Recine), pp, 14:16. J—Steenari (Lundberg, Williams), pp, 18:31.
