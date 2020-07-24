JANESVILLE
After a couple close calls, Andrew Morrison got his first Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament title last year.
The 2013 Edgerton High graduate finished with a 54-hole total of 218 to edge six-time city champion Sam Van Galder by two shots.
Morrison is back to defend his title today as the tournament begins with the opening 18 holes at the Janesville Country Club. Saturday’s second round is at Glen Erin Golf Club, followed by Sunday’s finale at Riverside Golf Course.
Morrison is looking forward to the challenge of defending but knows each round presents a different challenge.
“You can’t win the tournament the first day, but you could certainly lose it with a high score,” Morrison said. “The Country Club is a difficult course, so you have to make the most of your opportunities. Anything around par out there is a good score.
“I feel some added pressure being the defending champion, but I’ve also now done it once so I know what it takes to win.”
Today’s first foursome off the tee box at 7 a.m. figures to be the marquee group of the day. Morrison and Van Galder will be joined by Matt Zimmerman and Michael Oellerich.
Morrison, the 2013 WIAA Division 2 state champion, said he relishes playing in such a formidable foursome.
“I really enjoy the competition, and those three are all very good golfers,” Morrison said. “But there are plenty of other outstanding golfers in the field, too.
“It’s important for me to play well at the Country Club because I only play Glen Erin once a year, and that’s during the city tournament.”
Besides Van Galder, other former city champions in the field are Ryan Coffey (2002) and Brent Kern (1997).
Coffey tied with Oellerich for third place a year ago.
Sunday’s final round at Riverside figures to be a shootout between probably four or five golfers. Breaking par the first two days will be difficult, but Riverside offers the players a chance to go low.
“I expect someone to shoot a low score and win it because of that,” Morrison said.
“There are definitely birdies to be made at Riverside, but you also have to keep the ball in the fairway. It should be a really fun three days.”
The tournament will be broken down into four flights after Saturday’s second round: Championship Flight, First Flight, Second Flight and Third Flight, with a champion crowned in each flight.
Men’s City Tournament
PAST CHAMPIONS
1950—Rockwell Collins; 1951—Mel Waggoner; 1952—Harold Kotwitz; 1953—Kenneth Kubitz; 1954—John Nolan; 1955—John Nolan; 1956—Harold Kotwitz; 1957—Lyle Gifford; 1958—Harold Kotwitz; 1959—Harold Kotwitz; 1960—Harold Kotwitz; 1961—Jan Hoffman; 1962—Jan Hoffman; 1963—Jan Hoffman 1964—Jan Hoffman; 1965—Jan Hoffman; 1966—Lyle Gifford; 1967—Jan Hoffman; 1968—Jan Hoffman; 1969—Dan Nitz; 1970—Jan Hoffman; 1971—Mike Medrow; 1972—Lyle Gifford; 1973—Gregg Clatworthy 1974—Harold Kotwitz 1975—Jan Hoffman; 1976—Steve Babcock; 1977—Gregg Clatworthy 1978—Gregg Clatworthy; 1979—Gregg Clatworthy 1980—Jeff Riley; 1981—Steve Babcock; 1982—Gregg Clatworthy; 1983—Gregg Clatworthy 1984—Gregg Clatworthy; 1985—Chris Pastore; 1986—Jeff Bruegger; 1987—Jeff Bruegger 1988—Jeff Bruegger; 1989—Mike Sipe 1990—Mike Sipe; 1991—Mike Sipe; 1992—Chris Pastore; 1993—Jeff Bruegger; 1994—Jeff Bruegger; 1995—Chris Pastore; 1996—Chris Pastore; 1997—Brent Kern; 1998—Chris Pastore 1999—Brad Bohlman; 2000—Chris Pastore; 2001—Brad Bohlman; 2002—Ryan Coffey; 2003—Matt Behm; 2004—Chris Pastore; 2005—Travis Marting; 2006—Matt Behm; 2007—Sam Van Galder; 2008—Brad Bohlman; 2009—Matt Behm. 2010—Sam Van Galder; 2011—Matt Behm; 2012—Sam Van Galder; 2013—Sam Van Galder 2014—Matt Behm; 2015—Sam Van Galder. 2016—Sam Van Galder; 2017—Erik Botts; 2018—Erik Botts; 2019—Andrew Morrison
MOST CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Jan Hoffman (9 titles)—1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1975. Gregg Clatworthy (7)—1973, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984. Chris Pastore (7)—1985, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2004. Harold Kotwitz (6)—1952, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1974. Sam Van Galder (6)—2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016. Jeff Bruegger (5)—1986, 1987, 1988, 1993, 1994. Matt Behm (5)—2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014.