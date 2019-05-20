MILTON

Kellen Ryan missed qualifying for the USA Gymnastics Men’s Junior Olympic Championships last year by one place.

The Milton High sophomore finished 37th out of 129 gymnasts in the Level 10 15-year-old division preliminaries, with the top 36 advancing to the finals.

Ryan made sure that didn’t happen this year.

Competing in the 16-year-old division of Level 10 at the national meet in Reno, Nevada, Ryan advanced to the finals and came away with four top-25 finishes, including in the all-around. He was 16th on pommel horse, 20th on high bar and 24th in the all-around. Level 10 is the top level for 15/16- and 17/18-year-olds, so technically, Ryan is one of the top 25 gymnasts in the country in the 16-year-old division.

“I did a lot better than I expected,” Ryan said. “After coming so close to making the finals and missing out by one spot, all I wanted to do this year was make the finals.

“Once I did that, I felt like I had nothing to lose, and that’s probably why I performed the way I did.”

Ryan, the son of Dennis and Lisa Ryan, was first introduced to the sport of gymnastics when he was 2. His parents enrolled him in a class at the CSA Kids Sports facility in Janesville.

“I think my parents saw me as a hyper child that would be a good fit for gymnastics,” Ryan said with a laugh. “And I must’ve liked it because I kept going back.”

Ryan began competing at area meets when he was 5 and eventually joined the Madtown Twisters, a club team out of Madison.

He practices gymnastics year-round and does not participate in any other sports.

With the winter/spring season over following the national meet in Reno, Ryan will now continue to hone his skills by traveling to Madison two or three times a week to practice with his club team, as well as attending a couple collegiate gymnastic camps this summer.

Ryan’s ultimate goal, short of representing the US in the Summer Olympics, is to compete in college.

“I’m hoping to go to a big-time program,” Ryan said. “(University of) Wisconsin doesn’t have a gymnastics team, but Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa all have real good programs.

“The top programs in the country had recruiters at the national meet in Reno, so that’s where you can really get noticed.”

Ryan has two more years of high school to hone his skills. A repeat performance at the national meet of the one he had this year will certainly get him closer to his goal of competing collegiately.