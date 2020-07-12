The Milton Raptors used 16 hits and 14 walks to defeat host Helensville in a Rock River League game Sunday afternoon.
Drew Freitag led the Raptors’ offensive charge. The leadoff hitter went4-for-6, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning and finished with six RBI.
Josh Shere went 3-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run triple. Jeff Jacobson went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Connor Schneider and Dan Haueter each added two hits.
T.J. Klawitter started and went three innings. Sam McCann pitched three innings and Freitag finished with a inning of relief.
“We got really good pitching today,” Raptors coach Doug Welch. “It was the first time pitching for some of those guys.”
The Raptors had last weekend off after an opening week loss.
Milton plays at Lebanon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Welch said the team expects to play all of their games on the road since Schilberg Park isn’t available until Rock County advances to Phase 3 of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
MILTON 22, HELENSVILLE 1
Milton;620;445;1—22;16;1
Helensville;000;010;0—1;5;3
T.J. Klawitter, S. McCann (4), Drew Freitag (7).
Milton leading hitters—Drew Freitag 4x6, Connor Schneider 2x4, Josh Shere 3x5, Jeff Jacobson 3x4, Dan Haueter 2x4. 2B--Luke Malmanger, Scott Steinke. 3B—Shere. HR—Freitag.
SO—Klawitter 6, McCann 6, Freitag 1. BB—McCann 1.