The Milton Junction Pub Raptors split two Rock River League games this weekend, with an exciting 6-5 win over Watertown and a 13-8 loss to Ashippun that no one on the Raptors will ever want to discuss again.
On Saturday, the Raptors used doubles by Josh Shere and Luke Malmanger in the top of the ninth inning to push across the winning run at Watertown.
A three-run triple by Kevin Raisbeck in the sixth inning put the Raptors ahead 5-4, but the Cardinals tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Sam McCann pitched the first five innings and struck out four. Drew Freitag pitched the final four innings and struck out five.
Raisbeck went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple.
“That was a real good win for us,” Milton manager Doug Welch said. “They had one of the best pitchers we’ve faced this season.”
Welch couldn’t say anything good about Sunday’s game at Ashippun.
A rainstorm delayed the start of the game by an hour. A shortage of pitching forced the Raptors to use several positional players on the mound.
The end result was a total of 28 walks, including 15 by the Raptors. The teams combined for 10 errors, including six by the Raptors.
Milton scored three runs in the seventh inning. All came home on passed balls.
“The game had an awful feel to it when we started,” Welch said. “It was agonizing.”
The results left the Raptors with a 3-2 record on the season.
“We’re still in the mix,” Welch said.
The Raptors have two games scheduled next weekend. On Friday night, they travel to Johnson Creek for a 7:30 contest.
On Sunday, Milton travels to Farmington.
(Result Saturday) MILTON 6, WATERTOWN 5
Milton 101 003 001—6 8 3
Watertown 004 001 000—5 8 2
Sam McCann Drew Freitag (6) and Dan Haueter.
Milton leading hitters—Kevin Raisbeck 2x5. 2B—Kevin Raisbeck, Drew Freitag, Josh Shere, Luke Malmanager.3B—Raisbeck.
SO—Sam McCann 4, Drew Freitag 5. BB—McCann 3, Freitag 1.
(Result Sunday) ASHIPPUN 13, MILTON 8
Ashippun 041 220 202—13 8 4
Milton 100 000 340—8 6 6
Leading Milton hitters—Sam McCann 2x4. 2B—Drew Freitag, Dave Sagaitis.