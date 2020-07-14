Jeff Spiwak is returning closer to his roots.
The 2001 Oregon High School graduate is back in the Badger Conference. And he is back to dedicating himself fully to his passion of high school sports.
Spiwak has been hired as the new athletic director in Milton after serving as the athletic director, as well as assistant principal and Dean of Students, at Clinton High. He takes the reins from Brian Hammil, who retired after this past school year.
"There were a lot of factors involved ... but my passion lies in athletics, so making the move to focus my career on activities and athletics was important," Spiwak said Tuesday, a day after the Milton School Board approved Spiwak's hiring. "Obviously the passing of the building referendum and the incredible projects that are going on here--in terms of improving athletics facilities--was a huge draw. Being a part of that process is really exciting.
"And obviously I just like the history and tradition of Milton athletics. There's a great tradition here."
Spiwak lives in Janesville with his wife and their three young sons. He grew up in Oregon, so he is familiar with the area and conference landscape.
"To be back in the Badger Conference is pretty cool," he said.
"I forever will be grateful for the opportunities I've had in Clinton and for the people that I've met and all the experiences I've had there the last eight years."
Spiwak spent six years as Clinton's head football coach, leading the team to a 42-23 record--including five playoff appearances, one of them ending in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals in 2016. He stepped down after the 2017 season to focus solely on family and his administrative/athletic director duties.
“We are very glad to bring Jeff on board,” Milton High principal Jeremy Bilhorn said in a district press release. ”Jeff brings energy and excitement to this role that will only add to what has been a successful program.”
Spiwak is taking on the new job during uncertain times. School districts and administrators are still sorting out what school and sports will look like this fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Football practices are scheduled to begin in three weeks.
"Making this transition with the uncertainty of fall sports is definitely difficult," Spiwak said. "Having the experience I've had in Clinton, I think will help me in kind of navigating that process.
"It will be critical for me in these first couple weeks to start getting to know the other athletic directors in the Badger and start building those relationships with people in Milton."