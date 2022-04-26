MILTON
After a two-year hiatus, Schilberg Park will be the welcome site of adult amateur baseball Sunday when the Milton Junction Pub Crescents open the 2022 Rock River League season against an old Milton rival, the Johnson Creek Pioneers.
Game time is 1:30 p.m., with full concessions and baseball entertainment that had been missing from Schilberg Park for two summers.
The Milton Junction Pub Raptors enjoyed a successful 10-year run in the Rock River League, beginning in 2010. Managed by Doug Welch, the Raptors made eight playoff appearances during that span, including two showings in the league’s Grand Championship series when they were league runners-up in 2012 and 2013.
In 2020, COVID-19 protocols prevented the Raptors from playing home games at Schilberg Park.
The Raptors finished 6-5 in a truncated Rock River League season and the Raptors took a leave of absence from the league in 2021.
During this past off-season, Milton High School assistant baseball coaches Aaron Laskowski and Dan Dean approached Welch to express interest in rejuvenating town ball in Milton.
“After the last two seasons of the Raptors I was about to step away but I was delighted to have Dan and Aaron step up and pump some energy into our town’s Rock River League team,” Welch said. “They have some really good ideas about how to sustain baseball in Milton for a long time to come.”
A rebranding of the team was in order and Dean, Laskowski and Welch agreed on the Crescents name.
“It’s a name that goes back to 1903 in this community,” Welch said. “Willis Cole, Milton Junction’s only Major League Baseball player, played for the Crescents during the first decade of the last century.”
The Crescent name was reclaimed by Milton’s Home Talent League team during the early 1980s for five very successful years that saw the Crescents win back-to-back league championships.
Just because the name has been changed does not mean the new team will not have some Raptors flavor. Dean and Laskowski team up to take over on-field managerial duties, with Welch helping in a behind-the-scenes role.
Several former Raptor players are also making the transition to Crescents. Veteran Raptors Sean and Sam McCann will be a big part of the Crescents team. Josh Shere, the Raptors' best hitter for 10 years, will take the field as well. Dave Sagitis, Drew Freitag, Chris Nelson, Luke Malmanger and Jake Raisbeck also were big parts of past Raptors teams and will don Crescents jerseys this year.
Laskowski has been a standout centerfielder and shortstop for the Albion Tigers for many years and Dean played a big role on Fort Atkinson Generals teams in the Home Talent League. Laskowski’s former Tigers teammate and current Milton High School coach Kris Agnew also may be pressed into early season duty.
The two Milton coaches also have been recruiting a slew of recent Milton High School graduates, including Evan Jackson and Brady Fry. Jackson is seeing action this spring as a fireball relief pitcher at McHenry Community College in Illinois.