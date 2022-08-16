The Milton Junction Pub Crescents split a pair of road games last weekend to begin the Rock River League playoffs.
The Crescents traveled to Neosho on Saturday and beat the Rockets, 6-1, to avenge two regular-season losses.
Sunday, however, Clyman defeated Milton 5-1.
The split gives Milton a 13-5 Rock River League record.
The Crescents now face a tough gauntlet when the double-elimination tournament resumes Saturday. The Crescents will return to Neosho on Saturday in an elimination game. Should the Crescents win on Sunday, they’ll play the winner of the Kewaskum vs. Oakfield game.
With its win over the Crescents last Sunday, Clyman will host Hartford on Saturday in a match-up of 2-0 teams.
"Losing a game in a tournament like this really lengthens the road for you,” Miltongeneral manager Doug Welch said. “We’ll have to run the table over the next three games just to get a crack at the remaining unbeaten team, whether that’s Clyman again or Hartford. The way things fell, it’s likely we won’t get a home game any time in this tournament, no matter how many games we win.
“That’s something the league needs to address with this new format.”
The Crescents win in Neosho on Saturday was a result of a solid pitching performance from Dan Dean and some timely hitting from Carter Schneider and Trace Jacobson.
Dean threw eight innings of four-hit ball. Three of Neosho’s hits came in the first inning when the Rockets tallied their lone run. After that, Dean did not allow a baserunner until the eighth inning. The big right-hander struck out nine and walked just one. Schneider struck out three in the ninth to close the door on Neosho.
The Crescents struck for two runs in the first on singles by Schneider, Dean and Josh Shere, followed by a costly Neosho error. Shere’s RBI grounder in the second gave Milton a 3-1 lead.
Schneider had the big swing of the day when he lifted a drive deep over the left field fence for a solo homer and a 4-1 lead.
The Crescents put the game away with two runs in the top of the ninth. Schneider was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Dean followed with a single, Sam McCann was hit by a pitch and Schneider scored on a single by Jacobson. Sam O’Leary drew a bases-loaded walk to score Dean with the Crescents sixth run.
Dean had three of Milton’s eight hits and Schneider had two.
“The whole key was Dan’s ability to keep their guys off-balance,” Welch said. “After that first inning he put a pretty good line up down in order for six straight innings. You could sense their frustration.”
On Sunday, the Crescents went to Clyman, a team that captured the RRL South Division’s No. 1 seed with a 13-3 record. Two of Clyman’s losses were against Milton.
But the Crescent bats were stymied by two Clyman pitchers who limited Milton to five hits – two by Dave Sagitis. Clyman, meanwhile, got to Crescent starter Sean McCann for two runs in the first and one in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Two outstanding defensive plays by Chris Nelson and Tressin Kussmaul limited the damage."
“It was disappointing from an offensive standpoint,” Welch said. “We just didn’t barrel up many balls the entire day.”
Milton’s only run of the day came in the eighth on a single by Sagitis, a double by Kussmaul and a sacrifice fly by Schneider.